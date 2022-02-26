NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Patterson, Jackson and Young families of Niagara Falls

Continuing the series on Black history in Niagara County, today Niagara Discoveries will introduce the Patterson / Jackson /Young families of Niagara Falls.
James S. Patterson (sometimes identified as Samuel J. Patterson), was born in Virginia in about 1810. A 1929 newspaper article in the Niagara Falls Gazette about the old Patterson House on Mechanic Street (now Prospect Street) stated that James Patterson was born enslaved and had escaped, but other sources are not clear on this. He came to Niagara Falls in 1836 and found work as a porter at the Cataract House. At some point he married a woman whose name appears in the census records as either Jane, Lovisa or L.J., a hairdresser. The couple may have had two sons, Henry and Charles, as well as a daughter, Georgianna, and an adopted daughter, Mary Lovisa Bruce.
Sometime before 1850, James Patterson, the porter at the Cataract Hotel, purchased a small frame building on Main Street near Falls Street for $900, raising a “furor” in the village. He remodeled the structure into a hotel, calling it the Free Soil House. At that time, the Free Soil Party was a political movement opposed to any expansion of slavery into the territories newly acquired by the United States following the Mexican War. In 1854 it merged with other parties to form the Whig Party. A few years later, Patterson enlarged his hostelry, changing the name to the Western Hotel. A fire consumed another building at the corner of Main and Falls streets, the Falls Hotel, in 1861, and Patterson appropriated the name for his establishment.
As Patterson’s hotel expanded, so did the value of his property, estimated at $3,000 in 1850, $8,000 in 1860 and $10,000 in 1870. By 1865, Patterson, then in his mid-50s, was retired and leased the hotel to another proprietor. By this time he had built the house at 313 Mechanic St., directly behind the Falls Hotel. He is later identified as a “whitewasher” in other sources.
Despite being listed in the early censuses, Patterson’s sons do not appear again. According to the 1870 census, Patterson’s wife and two daughters lived in the household on Mechanic Street, along with several other relatives including Georgianna’s husband, James Young, Lovisa Jane’s 90-year-old mother, Lovisa Douglas, and Eliza Young, James’ sister. The women in the household, with the exception of Lovisa Douglas, were all working in “hair dressing.”
By 1875, James Patterson’s property value is $2,000, which may indicate that he had sold his Falls Hotel. Five years later, James was employed as a carriage driver. His home includes his wife, two daughters, Georgianna’s husband and 3-year-old daughter, Lovisa Jane’s sister, her now 100-year-old mother, and a housekeeper.
Mary Lovisa Bruce Patterson married Charles Jackson in 1880. They would eventually have four daughters.
James Patterson passed away on February 12, 1887 at age 77, and Jane Lovisa died in 1901, somewhere between the age of 87 and 92. Their daughter, Georgianna, passed away at age 45, in October of the same year as her father. Her husband, James Young, died five years later. Both died of pneumonia. They were all buried in Oakwood Cemetery.
It is unclear whether Patterson purchased or built a new hotel for his daughter Mary Lovisa and her husband to manage before his death in 1887. It was called the Robinson House Hotel but no explanation was given as to the reason for that name. The Patterson house on Mechanic Street was moved to the back of the lot to accommodate the new hotel, this one constructed of brick. Charles Jackson was proprietor and chef of the establishment.
According to Jackson’s family, he was the grandson of John Randolph of Roanoke, U.S. Congressman and Ambassador to Russia. Charles’ mother, Martha, was 10 years old in 1833 when Randolph died. In his will he had freed all his enslaved people and left money to purchase land for them in Ohio. After years of being contested, the will was finally settled in 1846, the year before Charles was born. Martha had married and stayed in Virginia but was still considered enslaved, as was her son Charles. He eventually made his way to New Jersey, and then Niagara Falls, where he was working as a cook at the Cataract House when he married Mary Lovisa Paterson in 1880.
The Jacksons operated the Robinson House at 313 Prospect St. until 1926 when they moved to Buffalo. Charles died in 1929 and Mary Lovisa in 1935. They are also buried at Oakwood. The hotel survived under various names for almost 50 more years, being taken down in 1974.
The Pattersons’ Mechanic Street house was demolished in 1929 and it appears that the structure that had been the Free Soil/Western/Falls Hotel at 312 Main St. was torn down at about the same time as the address disappears from the Niagara Falls Directory in 1931.
• • •
Thanks to Pete Ames, town of Niagara historian, for sharing research on the Patterson / Jackson / Young families, most of whom are buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls. In addition to his research, information on these families can be found in the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Area Management Plan: Appendix C, pp. 84-89, at https://www.niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/NF-HAMP-Report-Appendix-C-1.pdf
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.