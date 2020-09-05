A recent acquisition in the History Center collection is a photograph of a distinguished looking gentleman, General Lauren Woodruff Pettibone (also spelled Pettebone). The photograph was taken at the Hendrickson & Zahner Studios in Niagara Falls, date unknown. The information on the back identifies him as born in Lockport in 1849 and died in Niagara Falls in 1921. He was the president of the Pettibone Paper Company and Commander of the 4th Brigade of the New York National Guard based in Buffalo.
Lauren Woodruff Pettibone was born on June 29, 1848 (not 1849) in a brick house on Market Street that is still standing. Stoughton Pettibone, Lauren’s father, was born in Pennsylvania in 1812 and came to Lockport in 1838. Stoughton’s first wife, Antoinette Dunning, died in 1845, leaving a three-year-old daughter, Emma. In 1847, Stoughton Pettibone married Cornelia Bellamy and his son Lauren was born a year later. The Pettibones were next-door neighbors to Washington and Mary Walbridge Hunt on Market Street and Stoughton had a store on the north side of the road just east of Exchange Street.
In the 1850 U.S. Census, Stoughton is listed as “merchant” and two-year-old Lauren is mislabeled as a female child, “Laura.” The Pettibones left Lockport in 1853 and moved to Buffalo, where Stoughton was employed as a “paper merchant.” The family did not stay in Buffalo long and by 1856 had moved to Niagara Falls.
The senior Pettibone started the Pettibone Paper Mill on Bath Island in the Upper Niagara River between Goat Island and the American shore. The Pettibones first lived in the Suspension Bridge area of Niagara Falls but as the business prospered, Pettibone either built or purchased a large house at the corner of Mill Street (First Street) and Buffalo Avenue (now the parking lot for the Niagara Falls Visitors’ Center) across from the Augustus Porter house. For a time he also served as president of the Niagara Falls Water Works and vice-president of the Cataract Bank as well as being active in the local Masonic fraternities.
When he turned 18, Lauren W. Pettibone entered the family business and learned the paper manufacturing trade. Living on Buffalo Avenue, the younger Pettibone became acquainted with the Porters, the Townsends, the Whitneys and many of the other prominent families that resided on Niagara Falls’ most fashionable street. In 1876, Lauren married his neighbor, Lavinia Porter Townsend. As a wedding present, Lavinia’s father, Daniel J. Townsend, had a house built for the couple at 315 Buffalo Avenue, right next to his extensive estate at 307 Buffalo Avenue. The Pettibones had three children, Lauren Augustus, Harold Carlton (who died in infancy) and Gladys. Only Lauren married but had no children.
In 1884, Pettibone Paper Company was required to move its mill off of Bath Island in anticipation of the natural restoration of the area around Niagara Falls for the New York State Reservation Park to open in 1885. The mill was moved to the High Bank industrial area at the top of the gorge north of the Falls.
During the year 1888, Lauren Pettibone’s father, Stoughton, and his sister, Emma, both died; his daughter Gladys was born; and he became president of the Pettibone Paper Company. Four years later, the paper company was consolidated with the Cataract Manufacturing Company, another paper maker, to create the “Pettibone Cataract Paper Company of Niagara Falls, NY” with capital of $235,000. The need for paper products was so great that men were employed around the clock. In 1902, the company was hit with a strike demanding a “universal Saturday night” so the men would not have to work that night of the week.
An interesting debate played out in the newspaper in 1889 when a proposal was made to build a bridge connecting Buffalo to Grand Island and then another from the island to Niagara Falls by way of a boulevard. This was almost 50 years before any bridge was built and 75 years before the New York State Thruway was opened through Grand Island. Many local businessmen weighed in on the debate including Lauren W. Pettibone, who stated, "I must say that I have not been in favor of a boulevard as I cannot see that anyone but Buffalo would be benefited to any great extent. The bridge plan would cost too much and necessitate too heavy taxation. Two hundred feet is too wide.” The bridges were not built until 1935.
In addition to his employment at the paper mill, Lauren W. Pettibone was involved in other commercial and civic associations, serving on the board of the Niagara Falls Savings Bank, the Niagara Falls Power Company and, like his father, the Niagara Falls Water Works. He was involved in the formation of the Rescue Hook and Ladder Company and took an active interest the city’s firefighting efforts his whole life.
Aside from his business and community contributions, Pettibone was known for his military service. In 1884, at the age of 36, he entered the New York National Guard as a First Lieutenant in the 42nd Separate Company. He soon moved up the ranks to Major, in charge of rifle practices, and then Lieutenant-Colonel in charge of the 4th Brigade. He was promoted to Brigade Commander in 1902 and retired as Major-General in 1911.
Following the death of his wife’s parents in 1889 and 1890, the Pettibones moved into the Townsend house at 307 Buffalo Avenue and rented their home to the University Club of Niagara Falls until 1907, when it was sold to Fred Haskell, president of the Carborundum Company. Lavinia Townsend Pettibone died that same year and their son, Lauren Augustus, passed away after a very brief illness in 1918.
Lauren Woodruff Pettibone died three years later on Sept. 3, 1921, also after a brief illness. Daughter Gladys continued to live in the house with her maiden aunt, Elizabeth Townsend, until her death from a brain tumor in 1929. She left an estate valued at $160,000, most of it left to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital of which she and Elizabeth Townsend had been founding members.
All the Pettibones and Townsends are buried in Oakwood Cemetery. Although Lauren Woodruff, and the paper company, used the spelling of the name with an “i,” all the family graves in Oakwood are marked “Pettebone.”
When Elizabeth Townsend died in 1933, her will stipulated that the house at 307 Buffalo Avenue, originally built by one of the Porters, be torn down. This was done in November of that year. Thirty years later, the Lauren W. Pettibone house at 315 Buffalo Avenue was torn down the week of John F. Kennedy’s funeral. Both lots are vacant today.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
