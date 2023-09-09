Last week Niagara Discoveries looked in on the original settlement of Wolcottsville and its founder, Anson Wolcott. It was noted that Wolcott did not stay in the area long and in 1851 he sold his most of his 2,000-acre tract in the southeastern part of the town of Royalton to Prussian immigrants. This week let’s look at the history of that settlement.
The Prussian Settlement at Wolcottsville was not the first area in Niagara County established by immigrants from that part of Europe, which today comprises northern Germany. In 1843, about 800 Prussian Lutherans founded the communities of Bergholz, St. Johnsburg, Walmore and Martinsville in the town of Wheatfield. Unlike those places, not as much is written about the Prussian Settlement at Wolcottsville. It is known that in 1851, Anson Wolcott sold (some sources use the word “deeded”) nearly 1,700 acres of his land to four men of Prussian descent. Continued religious persecution of the “Old Lutherans” by Prussian King Frederick Wilhelm IV, for not adopting church reforms that had been enacted, led to many families migrating to America in the 1840s and 1850s in search of religious freedom.
The four “trustees,” representing a group of about 75 families still in Prussia, included Frederick Moll, Frederick Weiland and Charles Martin. Sources differ as to the name of the fourth man, Christian or Carl Moll, both brothers of Frederick Moll. The Moll brothers had already been living in Wheatfield for several years before this land transaction occurred. It is uncertain whether the other two men had also been living here or they came from Prussia shortly before the sale. One source reports that the land was sold for $25 an acre, for a total of about $42,000 in 1851 (about $1.7 million today). The property was mortgaged, to be paid in full in 1863.
The land was described as being a swamp, but it was also heavily timbered. During the years that Anson Wolcott owned it, he had worked to clear the land for the purpose of reselling it, particularly along what is now Wolcottsville Road. When the 75 Prussian families began arriving in 1852, the lots were chosen by “chance.” Each family was allotted a five-acre lot with the option to purchase additional acreage at a later time. Some families eventually acquired very large farms while others kept their small lots.
An error, possibly just a typographical one, was made in the 1878 “History of Niagara County” book which has been perpetuated in many subsequent publications. It stated that in 1872 and 1873 (not 1852 and 1853) the 75 families moved from Prussia to Wolcottsville. On the 1860 Niagara and Orleans Counties’ map, what is now Wolcottsville is labeled as the “Prussian Settlement.” A traveler’s account of “Prussia,” as it was also called, appeared in the Lockport Daily Journal in August of 1870, indicating the 1872/73 date is incorrect.
Once the Prussian families arrived in Wolcottsville, they immediately began clearing more land and building a community. There were already some families there who had previously lived in one of the Prussian settlements in Wheatfield. Within eight years, the Wolcottsville Road was lined with houses, businesses, hotels, churches and schools. If you compare that section of Royalton on the 1852 map of Niagara County (printed last week) with the same area on the 1860 map (included this week), you can see the phenomenal growth of the “Prussian Settlement” in just eight years.
Many accounts describe the people living there as being thrifty, hard-working and religious, as well as superstitious.
As with many new, or even long settled places, the center of the community is often the church. On Sept. 9, 1853, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church was organized by the people of the settlement at Wolcottsville. A 50-acre lot had been donated by Anson Wolcott for the establishment of a church, school and cemetery. The first church was constructed of logs, followed by a wood frame structure in 1858.
At about that same time, several of the families who had moved from the Wheatfield settlements, decide to return to those communities. Also, a dissension arose within the Trinity congregation and 12 families left the church and began holding services in their homes. In 1859, a new congregation was organized under the name of St. Michael and a log church was built. As more families began to join, a larger wood frame church was built in 1862 (the present St. Michael’s Lutheran Church was built just over 100 years later in 1964). A school and parsonage were also constructed. The new church was just down the road from Trinity Church.
Despite the schism, Trinity church added new members to their congregation as more families (both Prussian and non-Prussian) moved into the area. In 1868, it was determined that a new, larger church was needed and the red brick church, which still stands today, was constructed. Built using bricks made from clay found on the property, and fired on site, all the labor was all done by members of the church.
In 1863, when the mortgage on the nearly 1,700-acre tract was due in full but still had not been paid, the property was foreclosed. Lockport lawyer and land agent Washington Hunt, who may have sold Anson Wolcott that land in the 1840s, assumed the mortgage. Shortly before his death in 1867, Hunt forgave the loan and the land became the property of the Prussians who had worked so hard to create a new community.
Even though that stretch of road in the town of Royalton has always been officially called Wolcottsville, in the mid-to-late 19th century many people called it “Prussia” or the “Prussian Settlement.” As some of the Prussian families moved out of the area, and people of non-Prussian descent moved in, the place name gradually reverted back to Wolcottsville.
The advent of the automobile and Rural Free Delivery began the slow but steady decline of what had once was been self-sufficient communities. Today, Wolcottsville is home to a few businesses, two active churches, the Wolcottsville Hotel, the Wolcottsville Volunteer Fire Company and of course many people who live and maintain homes, some dating to the 1850s, along the Wolcottsville Road.
