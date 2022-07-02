NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Ringueberg brothers of Lockport

One day about two weeks ago I came into work at the Historical Society and on my desk was a rather beat-up old folder marked with the words “Ringueberg Family” written in pencil. It was filled with typewritten letters, receipts, photographs and newspaper clippings all about that family. Except for a few items from the 1940s, all of the materials appear to be from the 1920s. The mystery is no one claimed to have left it on my desk or knew where it had come from. But its sudden appearance called for more research on this prominent local family.
The first Ringueberg to settle in Lockport was Pierre, a Mennonite minister originally from France, who arrived here in 1841. As a child he had witnessed the French Revolution and, as an adult, the Napoleonic Wars, which devastated his family’s estates. Receiving no compensation from either the French or Russian governments for his losses, Ringueberg, his wife Susane and several of his surviving children in 1832 came to New York state where he purchased a 300-acre farm in Lowville, Lewis County, near the Adirondacks. After a cholera epidemic killed two of his sons, Pierre moved his family to a farm in Ohio and took up the distillery business. In 1841, for reasons yet unknown, the elder Ringueberg left Ohio along with his younger sons, Nicholas and Jacob and their families, and headed for the fast-growing village of Lockport, N.Y., on the Erie Canal.
When the brothers arrived here they opened a grocery store in what was known as the Merchant’s Block at the southeast corner of Main and Cottage streets. Business was good until a fire destroyed the building in October 1850. Immediately after the fire the Ringueberg brothers bought the property and began construction of a larger, more elegant structure to occupy the block. A June 24, 1851 article in the Lockport Daily Courier praised the brothers for their “good taste” and called the building “an ornament to Main St. ‘Jake’ and ‘Nick’ deserve the thanks of all those who take an interest in the general appearance of our town.” Over the next few months the newspaper printed updates on the progress of the building until it opened in December 1851. The paper described the stores that would be located on the first floor (Ringuebergs, P. Netters and Potter Palmers) but really gushed over the “large and beautiful hall” on the third floor that could “accommodate 1,200 persons with ease.”
The first event to take place at the new hall was the Universalist Society’s annual soiree. A few days later, “Miss Greenfield, a colored lady, gave a concert that was of rare quality, and pleased the audience who applauded vigorously.” For the next 20 years, Ringueberg Hall was the main venue in Lockport for large meetings, concerts, plays and balls. Lockport abolitionists held fundraising bazaars there that featured nationally known anti-slavery speakers. When the Hodge Opera House opened in 1871 it drew much of the activity away from Ringueberg Hall. In 1875, the third floor hall was converted into a meeting space for several of Lockport’s Masonic fraternities. Since that time it has been referred to as the “Masonic Building” and is still standing at the corner of Main and Cottage.
In the 1850s, the Ringueberg brothers expanded their business interests to include vineyards in the towns of Lockport and Royalton. Their father Pierre passed away in Lockport in 1857 and is buried in Cold Spring Cemetery. By that time, Jacob and Nicholas had both been married for many years (they had married the Iutzi sisters while they were living in Ohio) and had families of their own. They decided it was time to build themselves homes that reflected their wealth and status in the community.
NEXT WEEK: The Ringueberg brothers build identical homes.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.