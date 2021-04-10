This c. 1957 photo, taken 10 years after the re-establishment of the Niagara County Historical Society, shows a few of the early members who were influential in the operation of the organization. From left are: Charles Boyer, first museum curator; Raymond Yates, board president; Robert H. Long, board member; and Clarence O. Lewis, Niagara County Historian. They are standing in the newly restored Washington Hunt Law Office.