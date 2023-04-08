A few weeks ago a regular reader of Niagara Discoveries pointed out that there are some roads in Niagara County with the same name but located in different towns, and wanted to know if this was a common occurrence. A map of roads in the towns of the county (excluding the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda) shows that common names are repeated, but some places have roads with the same designation that was chosen for different people or reasons. Let’s look at a few of these roads and who or what they were named for.
First, here are a few of the more common road appellations. There are three roads named “Center” and four called “Main.” Five roads are “East” and two “West,” four “Sunsets” but no “Sunrises.” There are two “South” streets but just one “North” road. Many other roads and streets have those directional words in front of another name. There are two “River” roads, four “Lake” streets and three “Water” streets. Trees names are frequently used. Five “Maples,” four “Oaks,” four “Chestnuts,” and four “Elms” are spread across the county as well as seven “Orchards,” five “Parks” and three “Forests.” There are roads named after U.S. Presidents including seven “Washington,” five “Lincoln,” and five “Jackson.” At least 13 “Old” roads exist in which the original road was bypassed in favor of a new, usually more direct route, but the former road is still in use. “Church” streets or roads are in five towns in the county. There are five “Town Line” roads that create a boundary between two places: Cambria-Lockport, Hartland-Royalton, Hartland-Somerset, Lewiston-Cambria and Pendleton-Wheatfield.
There are three Dale roads in Niagara County, all of which were named for the same family: One runs between Slayton Settlement Road in Lockport and Wheeler Road in Hartland; one in Newfane off Lockport-Olcott Road ;and one in Royalton between Gasport and Royalton Center roads.
George Dale, Sr. and his wife Mary came to the U.S. from England in 1827 along with his brother Richard and his wife Hannah. George Dale was living in Hartland in 1837 when his son George, Jr. was born. In 1852, the Dales were residing on Humphrey Road near what is now Dale Road in Hartland. At about the time of George, Sr.’s death in 1860, his son moved to the town of Newfane. Dale Road in that town was named for George Dale, Jr., who lived on what was then Creek Road (now Lockport-Olcott Road) for about 50 years prior to his death in 1912. His home stood where Brookside Catering is today. Dale Road in Royalton was named for Richard Dale, brother of George Dale, Sr., who settled there in 1842. That farm was later owned by his son, Martin J. Dale, and grandson, George M. Dale.
There is an Irish Road in Pendleton between Bear Ridge and Tonawanda Creek roads and another that starts at Ridge Road (Route 104) in Cambria and continues north into the town of Wilson to Chestnut Road. The part of the road that is in Cambria was originally called Rockwood Road after a family that lived at that end. There is no evidence of anyone named “Irish” living on either of the two roads. However, in 1875, the names of the residents on the Irish Road in Wilson were O’Brien, Ronan, Ryan, Hayes and O’Hara. The road in Pendleton did not have as much of a concentration of Irish surnames but over the years did have Kinneys, Collins, Dunns and McDonalds.
Speaking of Irish names, there are three Murphy roads in Niagara County:
— Murphy Road off Ridge Road in Newfane was named for the family that lived on that road close to the Rounds Road intersection. Patrick Murphy was born in Ireland and came to the United States in about 1851. He first lived in Lockport and moved to Newfane before 1860. In February of 1861, Murphy and another man got into a fight and Murphy was stabbed to death leaving a pregnant wife and six minor children. Mrs. Murphy continued to live there until around 1900. On the 1908 map, the road is labeled “Beach Road” but it was later changed to Murphy Road.
— Murphy Road in the town of Lockport was named for J. Murphy. This may have been John Murphy who lived in the town off of Bear Ridge Road in 1860 and had moved to the town of Pendleton by 1875 but the road retained his name. He was related to the Mullett family who lived adjacent to him at Bear Ridge and Murphy roads.
— The last one is Murphy’s Corners Road in the town of Porter. This is now a seasonal road that runs between the Youngstown-Wilson Road and Lake Road (Route 18). This is a mystery road as none of the available maps at the History Center or online show anyone with the name Murphy living on or near the road; however there were Murphys living near the intersection of Youngstown-Lockport and Lutts roads in the early 20th century. If anyone knows who Murphy’s Corners Road was named for, please contact the Niagara History Center.
