When Porter Park officially opened in June 1916, there was considerable speculation throughout the city of Niagara Falls as to when the much anticipated water attraction in the park would open. Although work was started in June, this area of the park was not opened until the end of August, leaving a very short first season for people to enjoy this new experience.
Alternately referred to in the newspapers as a “swimming pool” and a “bathing beach,” this unique feature was actually a combination of both.
Located on the river side of the park, the “bathing beach” was 12 feet below ground level. A bathing house with 23 dressing rooms was constructed on the beach level with the roof at park level providing an open air pavilion for people to watch the swimmers below. The “swimming pool” was not a solid, concrete structure but a two-sided “cage” comprised of iron barred gates, one on the open river side and the other on the downstream side facing the Falls. This enclosure was to protect swimmers from being swept out into the river. The upstream side was left open.
The beach was 120 feet long and extended 100 feet into the river with a maximum depth of 9 feet at the far end. The bottom was covered with sand. An “expert swimmer” was in attendance at all times and four large electric lights illuminated the pool for evening swimming.
For the next two summers thousands of people availed themselves of the only municipal swimming spot in the city of Niagara Falls. Their enjoyment was short lived. In 1919, the Niagara Falls Power Company began dredging a channel from the mouth of the Hydraulic Canal (next to the park) 3,000 feet diagonally out into the river. This underwater channel created a new stronger current which swiftly flowed through the swimming pool and could potentially sweep someone over the iron gate. After less than three years, and the investment of thousands of dollars, the swimming pool was closed and later dismantled.
Even with the abandonment of the swimming pool, Porter Park still continued to draw people to its other attractions. A playground was established that was used for recreational activities in the summer as well as by neighborhood children who could walk to the park when that part of the city was still a residential area. Concerts were performed on the band stand and Decoration Day ceremonies took place there for many years. In 1938 the New York State Education Department placed a historic marker in the park declaring that it was “the terminus of the old French portage.”
In 1942 the park became home to one of the most historic structures on the Niagara Frontier. That spring the Old Stone Chimney was moved (for the second time) from the grounds of the Carborundum Company to its “permanent site in Porter Park.” With the Niagara River directly behind it, the nearly 200-year-old chimney could now be seen, and its historical significance appreciated, in a more appropriate setting (the chimney was moved again in 2015).
The 1940s and 1950s saw the continued use of Porter Park but other, more nefarious, activities were also taking place there. Newspaper articles recount robberies, assaults and even a murder. It was also a favorite jumping off point for suicides.
The 1960s saw the beginning of the end for Porter Park. In 1961 it was announced that an exit for the new Niagara Parkway (later renamed the Robert Moses Parkway) would be built atop the old (and now filled in) Hydraulic Canal. A dirt berm was built at the rear of the park to separate it from the parkway. The berm butted up against the back of the chimney.
A Jan. 7, 1962 Niagara Gazette article titled “Rest in Peace” shows the top of the chimney sticking up above the parkway and predicts that it “will soon be seen even more prominently when an access road is built from the Parkway to Buffalo Avenue.” The writer was overly optimistic. Following the construction of the parkway, not only did the chimney fall into obscurity, so did the whole park. Because of the traffic caused by the parkway exit, children could no longer safely walk to the park and the playground sat unused.
In 1963 there was a brief glimmer of hope for the revitalization of Porter Park when the now-defunct Niagara Falls Historical Society proposed using the park as the site of a memorial to the city’s hydro-electric power industry. The arch from the recently demolished Adams Powerhouse #1 as well as the original generator were to be moved 700 feet to the park. This, however, never happened. The arch was moved to Goat Island in 1966, the same year the playground was permanently closed and dismantled.
For the past 50 years Porter Park has been largely forgotten with only the large cannon still there as a point of reference as to where a once proud and popular park offered city residents respite on a warm summer’s day.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
