A few years ago, an old sign in remarkably good condition was donated to the History Center. It was a wooden sign, 6 feet long, 11 inches wide, with the name “S.S. Sage” written in gold letters. The sign was found among the debris when the Sage house in Pekin collapsed and was torn down in 2009. Research on the sign revealed that two well-known Niagara County men, one from Lewiston and the other from Cambria, who shared the same name, were actually uncle and nephew. So here is the tale of the two Sparrow Sages.
• • •
Sparrow Smith Sage was born in Middletown, Conn., in 1781 and came to Lewiston sometime between 1804 and 1807. This first Sparrow Sage had a farm on the Ridge Road near where Indian Hill Road and Model City Road now intersect. He also ran a tavern there, and after the British captured Fort Niagara in 1813, they availed themselves of Sage’s liquor supply but did not burn his tavern.
There are reports of an incident that occurred concerning Mrs. Sage and a Native American but the details vary from one version to another. All agree that it happened while Sparrow Sage was out cutting timber on his land. Some accounts say this was during the war, others claim it was after the war. Either a “British Indian” from Fort Niagara, or a Tuscarora from the nearby reservation, stopped by the tavern and asked for liquor. Sage’s wife Mary refused to give him any drink while her husband was not there. This enraged the man and he began drinking anyway and then demanded that Mrs. Sage and her female friend accompany him to Fort Niagara or back to the reservation, depending on which account you read. The friend managed to escape and locate Mr. Sage, who immediately went after the man to rescue his wife. Sage had an axe and the man had an unloaded rifle, which he used as a club. After a brief struggle, Sage either killed the man — or he inflicted a serious wound and the Indian ran off. All versions report that Sage secured the gun and kept it as a prize.
After the war, Sparrow and Mary continued to run the tavern together until Mary died in 1822. Their 4-year-old son, Nelson, passed away the following year. In 1823 Sparrow married Sarah Williams and they had a son, William, born in 1829 (died 1909) and a daughter, Mary Ann, in 1838 (died 1874). Sage himself died on April 24, 1850, after being sick with typhus for 13 days. His second wife Sarah died in 1882. Most of the family were buried in the cemetery on the Ridge Road property. The graves were later moved to the Lewiston Village Cemetery next to the Presbyterian Church. The tavern still stands, although much altered, on Ridge Road next to the Hill View Café.
• • •
Sparrow had an older brother, Asahel Sage, also born in Middletown, Conn., on Sept. 13, 1777. Asahel married Ann (or Nancy) Page in 1804 or 1805. One family source said they were married in Lewiston, but that cannot be confirmed. He purchased land from the Holland Land Company in 1804, on “the Ridge” below the “Mountain Ridge” not far from the Tuscarora Reservation and near his brother Sparrow’s property. Asahel and Ann’s eldest son, Sparrow Smith Sage (named after his uncle), was born in 1806. Again, a family document stated that this Sparrow Sage was born in Lewiston, but all the census records listed his birthplace as Canada.
During the War of 1812, Asahel Sage and other early Lewiston settlers joined the American forces in the Battle of Queenstown Heights. His tombstone in the Lewiston Cemetery reads: “Here lies the pilot and guide who conducted the American Army to Queenstown Heights in the battle on the 13th October 1812.” Asahel and Ann Sage went on to have six more children while living in Lewiston. Ann died in 1853 and Asahel died in 1855. They too were originally buried in the family plot on the Ridge Road and their bodies were later re-interred in Lewiston Cemetery in the village.
Asahel and Ann’s son Sparrow Smith Sage moved to “Mountain Ridge” (now Pekin) and taught school there in 1829. One of his students was Catherine DeFoe, whom he married in 1834. They had at least five children: Mary Ann, Helen, Benjamin, Isabel and Clinton. They lived in a stone house on the north side of Upper Mountain Road on the Cambria side of Pekin.
Sage was appointed Postmaster of Pekin in 1844. In the 1869 Niagara County Directory, there is an “S.S. Sage” listed as “lawyer and farmer” with 42 acres of land in Cambria. A Sage family source also listed him as a judge. He died in 1876 at the age of 70. Catherine lived on in the house until 1906 when she died at 96. She is buried at Mount View Cemetery in Pekin.
No record could be found as to where Sparrow S. Sage is buried but it is presumed he is also buried in Mount View as it was already established at the time of his death.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
