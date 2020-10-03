January 7, 1942 – exactly one month after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor – was the day that life changed for the farmers and families living in and around the community known as Modeltown (now Model City) in Lewiston below the Niagara Escarpment at Indian Hill. That was the day officials and engineers from the U.S. War Department arrived in the quiet, rural hamlet to begin the process of acquiring 7,500 acres of land for the purpose of building a munitions plant to make TNT for the war effort.
Three key elements were needed for a successful TNT plant: water, electricity and flat, vacant land, all of which Modeltown had in abundance. The land, however, was not completely vacant; there were homes, barns, stores, churches, a hotel, a cannery and other businesses in an area roughly bounded by Youngstown-Lockport Road (north), Ridge Road (south), Porter Center Road (east) and Creek Road (west).
Within those bounds were also some of the most fertile and profitable farmland and orchards in Western New York. Some of the farms had been in the same family for generations, others were newly acquired; some homes dated to the mid-19th century, others had been recently built or remodeled. In any case, the conditions were the same: they were paid for their property and they had to leave. Some families had less than a week to move, others a few weeks, but everyone had to be out by March 10th.
Surprisingly, despite the circumstances, most people (at least publicly in the newspapers) stated that the War Department agents treated them with respect and they understood the men were only doing their job. They also felt that the compensation they received for their property was fair. There were a few holdouts, but the majority of those who were displaced left without incident. Payments for the properties arrived within weeks, rather than months, of the acquisitions.
Construction of the plant and infrastructure, including 38 miles of roads, 500 support buildings, 56 miles of sewers and drainage ditches as well as utilities, began on March 3rd and was completed seven months later. TNT production began in October. Thousands of workers were needed for the rapid construction and many came from great distances for the work. Some stayed on to man the plant, which was officially known as the Lake Ontario Ordinance Works (LOOW).
The process for making TNT (trinitrotoluene) is both complicated and dangerous, involving many different stages, chemicals, bondings and reactions before the finished product is packaged and shipped “to plants where it is processed into the form in which it is tucked away in big shells and block-busting bombs.” A March 27, 1943, Buffalo Evening News article recorded a reporter’s tour of the plant and his surprise at how safe he found the working conditions and the precautions taken for the workers’ protection. At the time of his visit, about one fifth of the workforce was comprised of women and the plant was looking to hire more workers, both male and female.
All of this activity came to a screeching halt in early July of 1943, nine months after production had started. Not only did the LOOW plant close, at least four other munitions plants in the United States were also shut down. The reason given was that these factories had done such a great job of producing TNT that the Army had “explosives running out of our ears” but not enough guns to use the ammunition. Gun production had seriously lagged behind munition production.
The government at first said the shutdown was temporary and that more TNT would be needed as the war progressed but soon it became apparent that the plant would not reopen for TNT production. Many people questioned why hundreds of people had been displaced, thousands of acres of profitable fruit farms had been taken out of production, and millions of dollars had been spent on building a factory complex that had only been in operation for nine months.
Following the permanent shutdown, suggestions were made as to what to do with the property. One idea was to turn it into a POW camp since there were already dormitories onsite and there was a shortage of farm labor. Another proposal was to turn the land over to New York State to create a 5,000-acre park with the remaining acreage reverting back to farmland. Nothing came of either propositions (the POW camp was built at Fort Niagara). In 1944, the property became the U. S. Army’s Chemical Warfare Service’s Northeast Depot, one of several facilities that stored unused ammunition from World War II for future use.
Since that time, the site has been used for various other military purposes and is currently under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 21st at 7 p.m. to update the community on the USACE progress at the Niagara Falls Storage Site (formerly Lake Ontario Ordinance Works). For more information call USACE at (716) 879-4418.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
