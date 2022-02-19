NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Wells of eastern Niagara County

On the 1810 U.S. Census for the town of Romulus in Seneca County, at the very end of the line, across from Simon Wells’ name, under “Number of all other free persons,” is the number 5. It does not break down males or females or age categories as it does for white people. Ten years later, Simon Wells and his family were living in the town of Hartland in Niagara County. On the 1820 U.S. Census, there was an expanded section for “Free Colored Persons” that breaks down males and females into various age categories. In Wells’ family there are a male and a female in the “twenty-six to forty-five” age group (presumably Simon and his wife); three males “fourteen to twenty-six” and four males “under fourteen years.” It is unclear where Wells was living in Hartland in 1820, but a year later he sold land to George Reynale and Rufus Harrington, both in township 15, Range 6, section 2, lot 1, which would have been in the southwest corner of the town. In November of 1824, a probate record was filed in Lewiston for “Simon Wells, late of the town of Hartland, deceased,” leaving all his “Goods, Chattels, and Credits” to his wife, Judeth Wells. No record of his burial could be found at this time.
At some point after Simon’s death but before 1830, the Wells family moved into the town of Lockport (the town had been established the same year Simon Wells died). Again, it is unclear where they were living, however, it may have been on the north side of East High Street just east of Ernest Road. In the 1830 U.S. census, the name appears to be “Judah Wells,” indicating a male, but there is only one female aged 36 to 54, and seven males ranging in age from “under 10” to “10 to 23” and “24 to 35.” Since the name “Judah” and “Judeth” are similar, and there is only one older female in the household, it is very probable that this is Simon Wells’ widow. The fact that there are seven males in both the 1820 and 1830 census also may indicate they are the same family. However, since names and relationships are not included in census records until 1850, it is difficult to know for sure.
By the 1840 U.S. census, it is clear that the Wells family were residing on East High Street. Names in the census adjacent to “Juda Wells” appear on the 1852 map of Niagara County. By this time, at least five of the Wells males are adults. Over the next 60 years, four male names consistently appear associated with the property or with each other: Calvin, Bartlett, Asher, and Hannibal. Although total acreage is not known, the brothers not only bought land, but also sold it in that vicinity as well.
Calvin Wells was born c. 1806 (all birth dates are estimates; ages on census records varied widely), probably in Romulus. In 1845, Calvin purchased property from A.W.B. Reynolds on what looks like Walnut Street. On the 1851 map of Lockport, there is a Wells at the corner of Walnut and Erie streets. No record could be found for him in the 1850 U.S. census but in the 1855 New York State census, he is in the village of Lockport, working as a blacksmith with a wife, Sarah, a son, Simon, and a daughter, Agnes.
By 1860, the family had moved to Reynale’s Basin where Wells had another daughter (name illegible), and was still employed as a blacksmith. Why they moved is unclear because by 1865 they are back in Lockport, most probably on Walnut Street again. In 1867, Wells moved into the town of Lockport on East High Street, next to his brother Bartlett and across the road from his brother Asher. His property is on the 1875 atlas but he is not in the 1875 census for Lockport. In 1877, he and Sarah were living in Albion, Orleans County, when their daughter Agnes drowned in a nearby creek. He was still working as a blacksmith in Albion in 1880. Calvin Wells died in Albion in 1894, and his wife Sarah, two years later. They are both buried in Mt. Albion Cemetery.
Bartlett Wells was born c. 1808, probably in Romulus. It appears that Bartlett inherited the property on East High Street as there is no record that he purchased it. His name first appears in the 1850 U.S. census with his wife Elizabeth and children, Henrietta and Anson. His brother Hannibal was also living with the family. Wells was listed as “farmer.” His name is also on the 1852 Niagara County map. Over the next decade, four more children were born: John, George, Joanna and Alice. Bartlett Wells may have served in the Civil War in the 100th Infantry Regiment U.S. Colored Troops using his middle name, Bailey, although he would have been in his 50s at the time. In 1881, Joanna Wells married Richard H. Johnson, Jr. of the city of Lockport. The Johnsons lived on Spalding Street and Richard worked as a coachman, and later a gardener, for several families in the city. In the summer of 1884, Bartlett and Elizabeth Wells were the only “colored” people to attend the annual Pioneer Association Picnic at Olcott that year. Bartlett was listed as 76 years old and had lived in Niagara County for 70 years. He died a year later, and Elizabeth passed away in 1896. They are buried in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery in Royalton. Hannibal was still living with Bartlett as late as 1880. No death record could be found for him.
Asher Wells was born c. 1815-1820 in Niagara County. His name first appeared on the 1840 U.S. census as a free colored male living in the village of Lockport. According to an article written by the late Niagara County Historian, Clarence O. Lewis, in 1848 Wells was working as a coachman for Lockport lawyer and soon to be New York Governor Washington Hunt. He was living in the gatehouse at Wyndham Lawn at that time. At about this same time, Asher married Sarah Thompson. In 1854, Wells bought land on the southeast corner of East High Street, across from, and just west of, his brother Bartlett. In 1873, he sold a piece of land on the north side to Joseph Biddle. Little could be found on Asher Wells between 1880 and his death in 1898. There were no children listed in any of the census records, and Sarah had died in 1893, so in his will, Wells left his estate to his nephew, Anson Wells. Asher and Sarah Wells are buried in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.