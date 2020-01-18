NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Thomas Cooper's 1809 map of western New York

Last week Niagara Discoveries looked at Thomas Cooper’s A Ride to Niagara, which described a journey the author took from Williamsport, Pa., to Niagara Falls in 1809. To illustrate his route, Cooper included a map showing central and western New York state. The map is in the collection of New York Public Library but is in the public domain. It is attributed to Thomas Cooper (author) and R. H. Pease (engraver) and was published in Philadelphia in 1810 by Inskeep & Bradford. Where Cooper got the information for the map is unknown; most of what is labeled on it is not described in the subsequent book. Many of the most intriguing details on the map are actually in the northwest corner of the map which, of course, covers Niagara County.
Starting just south of Lake Ontario, there is a dotted line running east to west from the falls on the Genesee River (now Rochester) to Fort Niagara. The caption above it reads “New State Road now making 1809.” This route corresponds closely, but not completely, with what is now Ridge Road (Route 104) that runs between Lewiston and Rochester today. In 1809, Ridge Road was little more than an Indian trail through the woods, but was on a natural ridge that had been used by Native Americans for hundreds of years so it was already established and marked. Beginning in about 1800, New York State began an effort to improve the Ridge Road, starting at the Genesee River and gradually working west.
The route on Cooper’s map (which was probably a general rather than an exact representation) appears straighter than the actual road and also follows the North Ridge to Fort Niagara rather than the South Ridge to Lewiston. In 1811, the swampy section of the road between Wrights Corners and Warren’s Corners (due to an ancient delta in that area) was built as a corduroy road. Following the War of 1812, with more people moving in and settling the Genesee country and Holland Purchase, the state expended $5,000 to widen the Ridge Road to make it accessible for wagons.
Also on this map, the Lewiston Road (sometimes called the Niagara Road) from Big Tree (Geneseo) to Lewiston, via Batavia, bypasses what is now Lockport (Cold Spring) and goes right to Lewis Town. The only other road in the western part of the state that appears on the map is the Ontario & Genesee Turnpike Road from the Genesee River to New Amsterdam (Buffalo), which is today Route 5.
Just below the “New State Road” are some words that are somewhat difficult to read. It looks like Hepatic & (illegible) Air Holes. Above this is an X that appears to be just east of present-day Lockport. Cooper offers no explanation for this although he must have been near this area on his return trip. There is one early account that does describe holes in the vicinity of Lockport although they are not called air holes.
In 1818, Jesse Haines, Lockport’s first surveyor, purchased lots along the east side of the Transit Road that extended south from High Street down to present day Lincoln Avenue and east beyond Locust Street. Contained within that tract, Haines discovered about 100 circular pits, 12 to 15 feet in diameter, 4 feet deep, with a sand embankment all around. In and around these pits grew huge oak trees that were centuries old. Judging from the sand, the general similarity of the pits and the arrangement of the trees, Haines concluded that the pits were not natural but man-made. Who made them, and what their purpose was, is still considered a mystery. Unfortunately, the pits were destroyed over time by development and no trace of them remains today. Could these have been the holes that Cooper marked on the map or were they some other geographic phenomenon?
The final noteworthy detail on the map is just east of Tonnewanta R. (Tonawanda Creek). There is a line connecting that creek with Mud Creek to the east which flows into the Genesee River just south of Rochester. The line is labeled “Proposed Canal.” This canal is sometimes called the “Genesee Canal” and was originally suggested by Jesse Hawley as early as 1807, and later endorsed by Joseph Ellicott, Simeon DeWitt and James Geddes.
The route would incorporate Tonawanda Creek from the Niagara River to a location in Genesee County near the Tonawanda Seneca Reservation where a canal would be built linking that creek with Mud Creek approximately 25 miles east and on to the Genesee River. An aqueduct would carry the waterway over the river to where another canal would connect to Mud Creek in Ontario County. That Mud Creek flows into the Seneca River which in turn joins the Oswego River that flows into Oneida Lake to connect with the Mohawk River to the Hudson River at Troy.
The Erie Canal east of Rochester would eventually be built basically along this same route but without incorporating many of the smaller waterways.
The fact that Cooper included the western part of the proposed Genesee canal on his map demonstrates that the idea was being discussed and considered at the time of his journey and reveals a little known aspect of canal history in our part of the state.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
