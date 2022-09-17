Today, September 17th, is often referred to by the Irish as “half-way to St. Patrick’s Day.” In 1892, there was cause to celebrate on the real St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th, when the City of Niagara Falls was officially incorporated by the joining of the Village of Niagara Falls and the Village of Suspension into one municipality. New York State Governor Roswell P. Flower was ready to sign the bill of incorporation on March 16th but was asked to wait until March 17th, St. Patricks’ Day, for the official signing. The man who asked him to wait was Thomas V. Welch, one of Niagara Falls’ most ardent civic leaders and benefactors.
Thomas Vincent Welch was born in Camillus, N.Y., on Oct. 1, 1850, the son of Thomas and Honora Holland Welch, immigrants from County Mayo, Ireland. The couple and their five surviving children moved to Niagara Falls in 1857. The younger Thomas attended the local schools but did not go to college, instead working his way up from “timekeeper” (either a payroll clerk or a train scheduler) to freight agent for the New York Central Railroad. By 1873, Welch had left the railroad and opened a dry goods store at Falls and Third Streets, next to the Spencer House, with Michael Ryan.
While only in his mid 20s, Welch served as clerk of the Village of Niagara Falls. Two years later he was elected village trustee, and in 1876, was voted in to the Niagara County Board of Supervisors to represent the village of Niagara Falls. During his second term, Welch was chosen as chairman of that board. He suffered his first and only defeat in 1879 when he ran as a Democrat for a seat in the New York State Assembly, losing by just over 300 votes. Two years later, Welch appealed to the Irish-American voters of the district and won the seat by over 200 votes. That year, for the first time, the Republicans and Democrats were almost evenly split with several “Tammany” men controlling the balance of power. Although traditionally Democrats, the Tammany men would sometimes vote with the Republicans if their own party proposed legislation they didn’t like. This was the situation in which Welch found himself in 1882.
It was fortuitous that Welch was elected to the state Assembly in 1882, the same year as Theodore Roosevelt. Despite being from different parties, both were pro-reform and anti-Tammany, and they developed a “warm friendship.” Welch was affectionately called “Father Tom” because it was said he looked like a clergyman. He worked with other assemblymen to write legislation to create a “reservation” around Niagara Falls to return, and then protect, the natural landscape of the immediate area. The bill creating the reservation, and a commission to oversee the planning and the condemnation of the private property surrounding the Falls, was signed by Gov. Grover Cleveland in 1883. Although neither Welch nor Roosevelt served on the official commission, both offered their advice and support.
Another man who offered legal and financial advice was Buffalo attorney Ansley Wilcox in whose home Roosevelt would take the oath of office as President in 1901, following the death of William McKinley. Wilcox and Welch exchanged letters regarding the reservation. After two years of preparation, Gov. David B. Hill signed the Niagara Appropriation Bill in April 1885 authorizing the funding for the establishment of the State Reservation at Niagara Falls. This bill paved (or unpaved!) the way for Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux to transform the grounds along the banks of the American Falls, and Goat and Bath islands, into both a natural and a landscaped park.
The new state park opened on July 15, 1885. By unanimous decision, Welch was appointed the first Superintendent of the New York State Reservation at Niagara Falls, a position he would hold until his death in 1903. As superintendent, Welch accompanied President McKinley on his tour of Niagara Falls during his visit in 1901. Later that afternoon, McKinley was shot by an assassin in Buffalo and died eight days later.
The “Free Niagara Movement” was not the only project to which Welch was committed. His other involvements included the Soldiers’ Monument Society, the monument of which is now in the State Park; the Memorial Hospital Association; the Niagara County Pioneer Association; St. Mary of the Cataract Church; Niagara University; the Niagara Falls Power Company; the Civic Club; the Niagara Frontier Historical Society and the Land Marks Association. As mentioned above, he was also on the committee to incorporate the two villages into the City of Niagara Falls in 1892.
In the 1870s and 1880s, Welch’s address is listed as Fourth Street. In 1890, he is on Portage Road. According to many sources, he purchased a lot bounded by Portage, Niagara, Falls and 19th streets in the mid 1880s. A large gabled house was constructed on the property using local stone from the newly excavated Niagara Falls Power Company canal for the first story with two frame floors above. Interestingly, the home is reminiscent of Welch’s friend Theodore Roosevelt’s Sagamore Hill home on Oyster Bay, Long Island. The architecture has been described as both “Queen Anne” and “Arts and Crafts.” Welch, a bachelor at the time of construction, lived in one part of the 15,000 square foot house, while other family members occupied the remaining space.
On Oct. 21, 1902, at age 52, Welch was married for the first time to Anna Gill, 25 years his junior. He built a new house just north of his existing one for him and his bride. Their marriage was short lived. On Oct. 20, 1903, one day before their first anniversary, Welch died of typhoid fever. On the day of his funeral, the city of Niagara Falls shut down including factories, stores and schools. St. Mary of the Cataract Church could not accommodate all who came for his Requiem Mass. Welch was buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Niagara Falls but was moved to Gate of Heaven in Lewiston in the 1930s.
Welch had no children, but some of his siblings did marry and have families. The original Welch house later became the Echo Club and the newer one was home to the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Niagara County for many years. Both are now privately owned.
