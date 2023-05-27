Even before Niagara County was created out of Genesee County in 1808, people, primarily from eastern New York and New England, were already making their way into northwestern New York in search of new land and new opportunities. In the past, this column has discussed the history of a few of the earliest roads in the county including the Ridge Road and the Lewiston (Old Niagara) Road. In the first years of the 19th century, these “roads” were no more that paths through the wilderness which Native Americans had used for hundreds, and perhaps even thousands, of years. Although toll roads, usually called “turnpikes,” were common in the more settled parts of the country, they did not appear until the 1820s in Niagara County.
The term “turnpike” derives from the apparatus, called a pike, which was placed across a road that had usually been improved in some way at the expense of a government entity or a private stock corporation. When the toll was paid, the “pike” would be turned to allow the rider, wagon, carriage, livestock, etc. to pass. Tolls collected went to maintain the road and to generate revenue for either a municipality or a shareholder. By the 19th century, most road building was privately funded. The tolls charged varied depending on location and type of conveyance passing through. The word “turnpike” was seldom used in Niagara County to denote a toll road.
In 1825, David Maxwell of Wright’s Corners, received a charter from the New York State Legislature to build a toll road from that location to Warren’s Corners. There would only be one toll gate and that was on Maxwell’s property, on Lake Road just south of Wright’s Corners. From the earliest days of settlement, that stretch of the Ridge Road between the two Corners had been impassable most of the year due to it being part of what is known as the “Lockport-Newfane Delta,” a geological feature that wiped out the natural ridge between those two points.
Although several attempts had been made (including by the U.S. Army) to build a corduroy road through it, the swampy conditions caused the logs to sink or float away. Maxwell contracted with John Dixon to build a 22’ wide dirt road through the 5-mile section, known as “The Long Causeway Turnpike.” It was soon discovered that the soil Dixon used was not stable enough to carry the heavy stagecoaches that were then rumbling along the Ridge Road, so a thick layer of gravel had to be laid down to support the weight. Maxwell lost a considerable amount of money in this venture but continued it as a toll road until 1870 when he sold it jointly to the towns of Lockport and Newfane which then operated it as a free road.
In the late 1840s, there was a “plank road boom” taking place in the United States. Private companies were constructing wooden turnpikes, or “plank roads,” all over the country. Although they varied from place to place, most plank roads were built of oak or other hardwood, 8’ long, 6” to 8” wide and 3” thick. These planks were laid end to end on top of “stringers,” which were boards similar in design and purpose to railroad ties. Ditches with slopes on the sides of the road were dug for drainage purposes. Plank roads were usually at least 16’ wide but some were as much as 22’. Most were flat, but others had a raised section in the center with “tracks” on either side for wheels.
A quarter century after Maxwell’s dirt “turnpike” opened, another toll road was built in 1850. The Lockport and Warren’s Corners Plank Road (L&WCPR) was constructed between West Jackson Street and Warren’s Corners on the Ridge Road.
On the 1851 map of the village of Lockport, and the 1852 Niagara County map, the Lockport toll gate appears to have been at the top of Gooding Street near William Street, but by 1875, it was located at the bottom of the hill on Plank Road near where the waste water treatment plant is today. The gate at the Warren’s Corners’ end of the road was on Stone Road. On earlier maps, it was west of Johnson Road but was later moved just east of Johnson Road. This road was in use for about 50 years, until 1902, when crushed stone was laid down for the road bed instead of planks, hence the name “Stone Road.”
Although it may not have been considered a major thoroughfare, the L&WCPR was a convenient route between Lockport and the communities northwest of the city. Those who wished to avoid paying the toll, could “shun the pike” and use the Shunpike Road instead.
Next week: Other “Plank Roads” in Niagara County.
