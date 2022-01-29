There are several portraits of Niagara County residents which hang in the History Center’s Col. William Bond/Jesse Hawley House on Ontario Street. Over the buffet in the dining room are Judge Elias Ransom and his wife, Ann Frances Whipple Ransom. Ransom is a familiar name in Western New York. There is the Asa Ransom House on Main Street in Clarence, and Ransomville, which straddles the towns of Porter and Wilson in Niagara County. There were several men of direct lineage whose name was Elias Ransom. Today, Niagara Discoveries will look in on two of them: Elias Ransom (1762-1842), pioneer settler of the Niagara Frontier, and his son, Judge Elias Ransom (1795-1863), prominent Lockport resident.
The first Elias Ransom who came to western New York when it was still just a wilderness was born in Colchester, Connecticut, in 1762. He was an older brother to Asa Ransom, who was considered the first permanent white settler in what is now Erie County. Asa came to Buffalo Creek in 1797 or 1798 and later moved to what is now Clarence in 1799. His brother Elias arrived in this area in either 1802 or 1805 (sources differ) and, at the behest of the Holland Land Company, built a “house of entertainment for travelers” seven miles east of Buffalo on the Batavia Road (now Route 5) near the intersection of present-day Bailey Avenue in Amherst.
In 1808, Elias Ransom was appointed a commissioner by New York State to lay out the Ridge Road from Forsyth’s Tavern to Lewiston. It would be six rods wide and the irregularities of the road, particularly on the north side, were adjusted and all future land boundaries were set to align with the newly fixed road bed. By 1812, this Elias Ransom had moved to Buffalo and established another home and tavern there. He returned to that village after the War of 1812. In 1825, he was on the committee to plan the celebration of the opening of the Erie Canal in Buffalo on October 26th. Elias Ransom died in Buffalo in 1842 and is now buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
• • •
Elias Ransom and his second wife, Sally Gay Ensign, had six children, one of whom was named for his father. This Elias Ransom (actually the third) was born in Berkshire, Massachusetts, in 1795 and came to Western New York as a child with his parents and siblings. He choose to make his home in Lockport and opened a law office on the south side of Main Street between Cottage and Pine streets in 1822. It was at this time that rock was being blasted away in preparation for building the locks. Ransom was in his office one day, with his chair tilted back and his feet resting on a table, when a 20-pound rock came through the front door and — as “Aunt Edna” Smith wrote in her Recollections — “rolled in, hit the legs of the chair, and down came the young counsellor, in a very undignified manner, and a surprised state of mind at his unexpected fall.”
In 1826, Ransom married Ann Frances Whipple in Lockport and the couple had six children, a son (yet another Elias Ransom) and three daughters, all who lived to adulthood, and two sons who died in infancy.
During his legal career in Lockport, Elias Ransom held many different offices and appointments including Niagara County Treasurer (1826), District Attorney (1830), First Judge of Court of Common Pleas (1841), New York State Assemblyman (1848) and Niagara County Judge (1852). He was District Attorney during the prosecution of the Morgan Affair trials in Niagara County in 1830 and 1831. He was a member of the Whig party and the early Republican party. Ransom also was a trustee of the Deveaux College in Suspension Bridge from its inception in 1853 until his death 10 years later.
Aside from his government offices and law profession, Ransom devoted much of his time and service to Grace Episcopal Church. When the congregation was founded in 1835, he was one of eight vestrymen elected to serve in that capacity. A year later, when a lot was needed to build a church, Ransom sold the congregation property at the corner of Buffalo and Saxton streets. While he was still a vestryman, a new stone church was built at Cottage and Genesee streets, which was dedicated in 1859 (the old lot and the church building were sold to the Catholic Church and became St Mary’s). Ransom’s house at 25 Walnut Street was later replaced by St. Mary’s School.
Elias Ransom died on November 23, 1863. His wife, Ann Frances, died in 1875. They were originally buried in the Grace Church Cemetery at Lincoln Avenue and Pine Street, a lot which Ransom had donated in 1837. He and other members of the Ransom family, along with their monument, were later to Glenwood Cemetery in about 1928.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
