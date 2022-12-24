It’s Christmas Eve in Niagara County. Today, people are doing last minute shopping, decorating, meal preparation or traveling. What was going on here 200 and 100 years ago? Let’s take a peek into the window of Christmas past.
It’s Christmas Eve 1822 in a place recently named Lockport. Work on the Flight of Five locks and the Deep Cut began earlier in the year. Canal workers, most of them Irish immigrants, were lodged in bunk houses in primitive conditions. On some days, the weather prevented them from working. Left to their own devices, the men roamed the streets — which were still littered with tree stumps — with not much to do.
On that December 24th, about 50 men, out of a workforce of 1,200, gathered at Lawes Tavern on Canal Street to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Liquor flowed freely and a few fights broke out among the men over homeland turf animosities (Corkians vs. Connaughtmen). Then, when they discovered the whiskey was running low and the owner wanted to close the tavern, the workers began pelting the building with rocks and stones, of which there was an abundance, and several villagers were injured, one fatally. Eventually the militia was called in, and 12 Irish workers were arrested, and 20 presumably fled to Canada to escape prosecution. The following October, all 12 men were convicted of inciting a riot, and one man was convicted of second-degree manslaughter.
At the time a few people, while not condoning the riot or violence, conceded that it may have been caused by a combination of factors including the poor working conditions the men encountered, the isolation of a wilderness location, too much celebratory whiskey and too little authority to constrain them.
There were other fights among the men, but the locks and Deep Cut did get completed in 1825.
Let’s fast forward to 1922, when Lockport and Niagara Falls were booming cities and the agriculture business in Niagara County was flourishing. Neither the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal nor the Niagara Falls Gazette published a paper on Dec. 24, 1922, which was a Sunday (although the date on the Gazette’s front page for Saturday, December 23, 1922, was incorrectly printed as December 24). Papers were not published on Christmas Day either. So instead of December 24th, we will look at was happening and being reported on December 23rd.
The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reported that day, “Holiday Season Will Be Enjoyable Time At Institutions Here” and went on to describe, in the parlance of the day, how the “inmates” at the Odd Fellow Orphanage and Wyndham Lawn would be receiving special meals and gifts courtesy of the Rebekah lodges and the Niagara Falls Rotary Club, respectively. The Lockport Rotary Club was busy making baskets of “provisions, vegetables, toys, candy and other articles of good cheer for the Christmas season” to distribute to the poor of the city. Both churches and businesses took out ads in the paper to attract people to their houses of worship and their stores.
In other news of the day, it was reported that two trolley cars in Lockport were damaged by vandals while they were moving. On the Hawley Street line, someone threw a brick through the window. In the other incident, a large rock was suspended from a wire near Simonds Steel, hitting the car and breaking the front window.
Speaking of Simonds Steel, their employees shared in a $12,000 company bonus, giving each of their 350 employees roughly $35 (about $620 today).
In bowling news, the Presbyterian Whites were leading in the United Church League, followed by the Presbyterian Reds (the specific Presbyterian churches were not identified), with the Trinity Lutheran Yanks and the Plymouth Congregational Blues tied for third place.
In 1922, just like today, going to the movies was a Christmas Day activity. At the Temple Theater, you could see “Back Home and Broke” starring Thomas Meighan (that could be a movie today), or “The 14th Lover” starring Viola Dana, with this preview, “She was a fair — and unfair — pawnbroker in emotions, with whom men hocked their hearts for a smile.” At the Hi-Art, you could see “Angel Citizens,” “The Long Chance” or “Hurricane Girl.” All of these movies were of course silent, with captions and usually someone playing background music in the theater.
Meanwhile in Niagara Falls, the Gazette reported “The Elks Are in Their Glory Today” with their home on Main Street being “open to the children of the city and all the resources of Santa Claus are to be had by the youngsters who visit that home of good cheer today.” For those looking for the fixings of a festive dinner, “the big Christmas holiday market was held on Pine avenue last night…[had] a good supply of meat and poultry along with the other Christmas specials. Eggs sold slowly due to the slight increase in price.” One vendor assured customers he only sold “strictly Niagara County eggs” and would have 15 crates for the next market.
Ads for many stores on Falls, Main, and Third streets appeared in the paper. Several stores advertised a new communication technology, the radio, available in kits to build at home. Radio consoles would hit the market in the not too distant future.
The Strand, the Cataract and other theaters were open on Christmas. Viola Dana was staring in another movie at the Cataract, “The $5 Baby,” billed as “a Christmas Story you will love — Bring the Kiddies” (somewhat different from her “The 14th Lover”).
Finally, there was an ad for the original REO Speed Wagon (not the 1970s rock group), a truck that was advertised to merchants as “the economy delivery car.” The top-of-the-line model sold for $1,375 (about $24,500 today).
Merry Christmas everyone!
