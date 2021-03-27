NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Unusual road names, continued

We’re still traveling this week looking for unusual road names around Niagara County.
Block Church Road in Royalton. This road runs between Akron Road on the north and Ertman Road on the south. It appears on the 1852 Niagara County map and, as is usually the case, the road is unnamed. It does show there was an M.E. (Methodist Episcopal) church on the northeast corner of Akron and Block Church roads, but it is not on the 1860 map. Many years ago, the late Don Jerge told Royalton Town Historian Jesse Bieber that the name was derived from a German word for log and that the original church was a log structure. By 1875 there was a church again near that intersection but on the west side of Block Church Road, just south of Akron Road. A schoolhouse was located across the road from the church, referred to as the Block Road School. In 1897, the church was described as being of wood frame construction. It was a square, A-frame structure with a conical tower attached to the front left side of the building which may have been a later addition. Its official name was the South Royalton Methodist Episcopal Church but it was known as the “Block Church” which may have been a carry-over from the original log church. In 1922, there was a rededication ceremony after the church had been remodeled and redecorated. According to newspaper accounts, from the 1920s through the 1950s, the church, school and the residents of the Block Church area engaged in many religious, educational, charitable, agricultural and even theatrical events. Block Church even had its own section in the “News of Niagara Towns” in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. In 1968, there was a fire in the church and it was closed for a few years. It reopened but closed in the 1980s and was eventually torn down.
Quaker Road in Somerset. Most people know that this road was named for the religious community, the Society of Friends, commonly known as the Quakers, but do not know much about their history in this area. Coming from New England and eastern New York state, members of this faith were among the first to travel west on the Ridge Road (Route 104), into Hartland. A trail was then cut north from the Ridge through the forest. This path was later widened and became what is now Quaker Road. With improvements made to the Ridge Road in 1816, more Quakers began making the journey west to Hartland and then north into Somerset. These families settled along the Ridge Road and the new Quaker Road that had been opened up to the north. Hartland hosted the first Friends monthly meeting in Niagara County but a monthly meeting was later established in Somerset in 1821 (the Quakers do not use the terms “church” or “congregation,” instead they call their houses of worship and membership “monthly meetings”). The “Quaker Settlement” in Somerset was in the area where Quaker and Haight roads intersect, just north of Barker.
Shawnee Road in Wheatfield (and Cambria). Many people think this road was named for the Native American Shawnee Nation but it was actually named for an early pioneer, Timothy Shaw, who came to the area in 1824. He first lived in Niagara Falls and in 1828 he settled on Lockport Road just east of where it turned north towards the village of Lockport. There, he and a partner, Volney Spalding, opened a store and ashery. In those days, ashes could be sold for use in the making of soap. Most accounts state that Shaw named the community that grew up around his store “Shawnee.” Whether he had that Indian nation in mind cannot be known, but at that same time period, the Shawnees were being removed from their homeland in the Ohio Valley to what was known as “Indian Territory” (today parts of Kansas and Oklahoma) and Shaw may have read about it in the newspaper. Shawnee Road was cut through the settlement from Sawyer Creek Road (now Niagara Falls Boulevard) to Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31). The section north of Route 31 was called Silvernail Road or the Cambria Swamp Road. It did not become an extension of Shawnee Road until the early 20th century.
New Road in Wilson. This is the last major road to be built in the town of Wilson and at 141 years old it is hardly “new.” Built in 1880 to connect the Cambria-Wilson Road (Route 425) to Ransomville, it was a straight road that avoided the curves and creeks of Braley Road as well as the busy fruit processing community of Elberta on the Hojack line. It intersects several north-south roads adding to the convenience of travel.
Postscript: Last week’s installment of Niagara Discoveries included Blank Road in the town of Niagara. A reader emailed that a family by the name of Blank lived in the last remaining house on that road in the 1950s and 1960s, giving the road its name.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
