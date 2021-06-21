NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Washington House in Lockport

The intersection of North Transit Street, Park Avenue and West Avenue (formerly West Main Street and New Main Street), home to a convenience store today, has a long history of providing accommodations to guests visiting Lockport in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Back in 1823, when Lockport was barely a village, a hotel was constructed at that location and named the Washington House in honor of the nation’s first president. The wood frame structure was built by Henry Hale Metcalf, son-in-law of Col. William Bond, who at this same time was erecting the first brick house in the village (which still stands today at 143 Ontario Street). Like Bond, Metcalf was from Keene, New Hampshire, and came to this area when the canal commissioners announced that this was where the locks would be built to take the Erie Canal up and over the Niagara Escarpment. According to one source, Metcalf married Mary Bond while here in 1821.
Metcalf, a civil engineer by trade, only operated the hotel until early 1825 when the family left for Dunnville, Ontario, Canada. Ezekiel Coburn took over the Washington House at Metcalf’s departure and was the proprietor at the time of two of the biggest celebrations in Lockport history. Henry Metcalf died unexpectedly in Canada in 1828 and his widow and four children moved back to Lockport. Coburn later became the “adopted father” of the Metcalf children. One of the daughters, Mary Eliza Metcalf, married Edward I. Chase, brother of Salmon P. Chase, President Lincoln’s Secretary of the Treasury, who came to Lockport in the 1830s.
On June 6, 1825, the Marquis de Lafayette, hero of the American Revolution, was in Lockport on a stop on his farewell tour of the United States. A public reception was held in his honor at the Washington House and later a private dinner was served with toasts made to the General. Lafayette repaid the compliments with his famous response, “I give you the county of Niagara — the first in the wonders of the nature, and the first in the wonders of art.” Other accounts state he said, “Lockport and the County of Niagara contain the greatest natural and artificial wonders, second only to the wonders of freedom and equality.”
The second grand event in which Coburn’s Washington House played a prominent role came on Oct. 26, 1825, when the Erie Canal was officially opened from Buffalo to Albany. Once again, a reception was held for Governor DeWitt Clinton, the Canal Commissioners and other dignitaries such as Jesse Hawley. A procession, led my Parkhurst Whitney of Niagara Falls, began at the Washington House and escorted the canal contingent down to the locks for the next part of the journey east on the Erie Canal abroad the “Seneca Chief.”
For the next 40 years, the Washington House was kept by a number of different proprietors. Mail and passenger stages from Ridge Road would make daily stops in Lockport in front of the Washington House. It was only a short distance from the locks, so packet boat travelers would stay there as well. It was also a popular place for political meetings, including the National Republicans and the Anti-Masons.
It appears, from notes at the History Center, that the longest “keeper of the house” was John A. McDonald, who operated the hotel from 1836 to 1855, but there may have been others during that time who were not recorded. For a brief period, from 1855 to 1859, the hotel was renamed the “Stevenson House,” but reverted back to the Washington House, which it remained, until the structure, along with several others nearby, was destroyed in a fire on July 22, 1865.
After the fire, the lot stood vacant for a number of years until Ira Bronson bought the property and erected a three-story brick building to house his growing carriage manufacturing business, later doubling the size of the structure. The Bronsons’ previous factory was the former First Presbyterian Church, which had been moved from the Courthouse Square to what is now Ida Fritz Park. That structure burned in the 1870s and the new one was built on the Washington House site. The Bronsons did a thriving business until 1916 when the “horseless carriage” put them out of business. During the 1920s the building was used as a glove factory. In 1929 it was purchased by Fred Remick and turned into the Park Hotel.
NEXT WEEK: The history of the Park Hotel.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.