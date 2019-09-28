NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: When trolley service reigned

A recent visitor to the History Center commented on how he had seen a map showing trolley tracks going down Locust Street in Lockport. It all began with great fanfare on Dec. 30, 1886. Railroad transportation had been in the county since the 1830s, and this was the first day that Lockport began operating a trolley car system throughout the city.
As the crowds gathered, the horse-drawn cars on iron tracks fanned out from the Hodge Opera House at Main and Market to their three respective lines: Locust to Willow, Market to Vine, and Main (via Park Avenue) to Hawley Street. Cannons boomed, speeches were made and a parade was held from the Opera House to the Erie Depot at West Main and Transit.
Among the dignitaries attending the festivities was former mayor and future school board president John E. Pound. For this special occasion Pound composed a short ditty: “And when asked what place we hail from, in answer we shall say, we hail from booming Lockport, with its new street railway.”
The venture was short lived; financial problems ended the Lockport Street Railway in December 1890. Lockportians had to wait another five years before trolley service was once again restored to the city.
In 1895, the Lock City Electric Railroad Company was formed with new tracks laid down and wires strung across streets to power the new trolleys. In February 1896, once again with much fanfare, the new trolley service went into operation. The routes were extended to the city limits in almost all directions: Locust to Lincoln; Market to Lake (via Exchange, Mill and Olcott streets); and Hawley to Davison Road (via West Main, Main and East Avenue). The coaches held 50 people and the fare was 5 cents. The trolleys ran year-round but would occasionally get stuck in snow drifts near the outskirts of the city.
Two years later, in 1898, the line was extended to Tonawanda where it joined up with the line to Buffalo. A year after that, lines were laid to Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda. A trolley line to Olcott was established in 1900, just in time for the annual “Pioneer Picnic.”
These longer distance cars that connected cities were called “interurbans.” In 1902 all of these lines consolidated to form the International Railway Corporation, better known as the IRC. That same year the IRC opened a 92-mile route between Buffalo and Rochester and by 1908 stops had been added all along the Rochester Road (Route 31) corridor through Niagara and Orleans counties.
The local trolley lines and the “interurbans” were a huge success and established Olcott as a resort destination. For the next 10 years or so, the IRC enjoyed a monopoly on transportation in northwestern New York. Faster than horse and buggies, it became the main means of getting from one place to another. However, by 1920 competition from automobiles was cutting into the IRC business. Other problems were happening as well.
As early as 1903, an accident had occurred in Burt when two cars going in opposite directions on the Lockport-Olcott line collided on the same track, killing one passenger and injuring scores of others. Hundreds of people who had taken the trolley to Olcott were stranded for days in the resort town after the accident. No cause for the incident was ever established, but many residents were hesitant to ride the trolleys for quite awhile. Another controversy erupted in 1916 when City of North Tonawanda officials petitioned the IRC to ban Buffalo residents from riding the suburban cars. No reason was given for the proposed ban and nothing came of it.
By 1919 the IRC was losing money and hinted that the Lockport lines would be discontinued. A $14,000 deficit in Lockport alone caused the IRC to increase its fare for the first time in 20 years. Passengers would now have to pay 6 cents rather than 5 cents for a ride in Lockport. This kept the Lockport service going for another 19 years.
The trolleys finally stopped running in Lockport on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1938. The next day a Union-Sun & Journal article described the scene as the last car made its way to the trolley barn at West Main and Transit: “The crowd [on the last ride] was good-natured but boisterous. The trolley car didn’t have a chance. Windows were smashed, advertising signs torn down, even the seats ripped up as it neared the barn on its final journey … Windows were kicked out and broken out with sticks, hammers and any weapon handy. There was always the danger of flying glass but no one was injured … The damage to the trolleys was not resented by the company. They are to be scraped and sold for junk anyway.”
That same day, bus service provided by the IRC took over the old trolley routes in Lockport, ending an era that had begun more than 50 years earlier.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
