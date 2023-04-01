It was recently suggested that an article about the Williams Brothers Department Store should be written and I was surprised to find that I had not already done one. Williams Brothers was one of Lockport’s most beloved stores and many people still have fond memories of shopping there. This article is only a brief history of Lockport’s locally owned and operated department store.
Williams Brothers Department Store was not only a “century” business, it was a familiar, comfortable, and memorable place to Lockport’s residential population. To say “Williams Brothers” to any native Lockportian over a certain age is to conjure up memories of Saturday visits to the store with family and friends as well as the sights, sounds and smells of “back to school” or Christmas shopping excursions. For those living in the city, the four-story buildings that comprised the store were just a short walk away and a one-stop shop for most anything you needed for yourself or your home. It was a family-owned business for four generations and that commitment to community was evident in the way the store was operated by both management and employees.
The first William family (the name was originally spelled without the “s”) came to the United States in 1857 and settled just south of Sanborn not far from the Bergholz German community. John William, his wife and nine children lived on a farm on Ward Road. Three years later one of his sons, William A. William, came to Lockport to attend the Union School and took a job with Howard Strong who sold hats, caps and furs at 42 Main Street. He later worked as a clerk for Jason Collier, dry goods merchant at 72 Main Street. Sometime around 1870, Williams entered into a partnership with J. Edwin Lerch and Justin Van Dusen to sell dry goods at 104 Main Street. When Van Dusen died, it became Lerch and Williams at 68-70 Main Street. This arrangement lasted until 1879 when Lerch and Williams decided to go their separate ways.
In an ad in the February 25, 1879 edition of the Lockport Daily Journal, under the heading, “Lerch & Williams,” is a notice that reads, “Store closed to take inventory and divide stock. Those having open accounts please call and settle immediately.” Below that are two smaller, almost identical ads, stating that two separate stores, J. E. Lerch & Co. and Williams Bros., would open on Saturday, March 1st, at two different locations but each would have “a well-selected Stock of Dry Goods, Fancy Goods and Notions, under the firm name of…” with their respective names below. William A. Williams brought his brother Albert into the business (Lerch later teamed up with Niagara County Sheriff Din Daly to create Lerch & Daly, another Lockport “century” business).
The Williams Brothers store moved into the Commercial Block at 97 Main Street near Market Street. After 14 years at that location, they opened a new store in a four-story building at 78-80 Main Street, and in 1902 they purchased the former Prudden Furniture & Undertaking store at 82-84 Main, adding another four floors and a basement to their business. A corporation was formed in 1907 with William, Albert and four nephews operating the company. Five years later, the brothers bought the John Watters & Son leather goods store to the west, at 76 Main Street (John and his son Charles had both died just prior to the sale). This was a smaller, three story structure that was either torn down or greatly modified to match the 78-80 Main Street building architectural style. This addition completed Williams Brothers Department Store with the three connected buildings and a 68-by-150-foot footprint in the heart of downtown Lockport.
In one of the photos accompanying today’s article, the building at 82-84 Main Street (the old Prudden store) has the name “Williams Bros. 1889” at the top. The significance of that date is uncertain as Williams Brothers was founded in 1879, did not acquire that building until 1902 and was officially incorporated in 1907. Though other businesses had been at that address for many years prior to Williams Brothers, perhaps a new building was built at that location in 1889.
Throughout the 20th century, Williams Brothers was well-known for their quality merchandise, fair prices, reliability and excellent services. They also had free parking behind the store, free delivery and offered charge cards and other credit plans. Many people remember the pneumatic tubes that transversed the store sending money from the checkout counter to the payment room and returning with the customer’s change.
The Williams Brothers Company thrived right up until the 1970s when it closed and the buildings were taken down for urban renewal. Much of the store’s memorabilia is still in the Lockport area, including at the Niagara History Center, and the memories of the store are still vivid for many people in the Lockport area.
At the end of April (date TBA), the Niagara History Center will be unveiling a new temporary exhibit about the buildings and businesses that were lost during the period of urban renewal in the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit will feature photos and objects related to these long gone, but not forgotten stores and shops, including items from Williams Brothers Department Store. More information, with dates and times, will be available later in the month.
