As mentioned previously in Niagara Discoveries, the inspiration for many of these articles comes from people making inquiries about little known aspects of Niagara County history. That is the case this week. A woman from Alberta, Canada, was looking for information on a one-time project that her uncle worked on at Harrison Radiator in 1951. About 50 Harrison employees worked for 19 months to build an iron lung for polio patients at Buffalo Children’s Hospital. Before telling that story, let’s get a brief history of the iron lung machine.
Since the 1600s, many scientists and doctors had made crude attempts to develop a device for what is called “negative pressure ventilation.” This method involved using a bellows and an animal skin bladder to force air to expand, and then contract, the chest cavity of a person encased in a wooden box with only their head exposed. This was to assist people who, for whatever reason, had lost the use of their chest and diaphragm muscles and could not breathe on their own. Over the next few centuries, these devices were improved upon.
What is considered to be the first modern iron lung was designed and built in 1928 by Philip Drinker and Louis A. Shaw, Jr., professors at the Harvard School of Public Health. The machine consisted of an airtight metal tube for the patient to lay in (except for their head), with air pumps operated by electricity. An 8-year-old polio victim, who was near death, recovered and lived after being placed in “Drinker’s Respirator.” Soon doctors and hospitals all over world were building their own versions of an iron lung based on Drinker’s design. The biggest problem with the iron lungs was their weight, bulky size and expense to build. In 1930, one iron lung cost $20,000 (about $330,000 in 2021).
The need for iron lungs was minimal in the 1930s and early 1940s when polio cases were low. However, in the late 1940s and into the 1950s, cases of polio rose steadily in the United States and the demand for iron lungs grew dramatically. In October 1949, a Harrison welder, Elmer G. Thrall, came up with the idea to build an emergency iron lung for use at Lockport City Hospital. He spoke with several co-workers about his idea and soon 13 men were working on the project. As word spread, more employees wanted to be part of the effort and the number eventually grew to about 50 people.
The iron lung was not built during work hours, but was assembled on nights and weekends for 1,200 hours. Due to the numbers of workers involved and the various skills they offered, it was decided that the iron lung would be more advanced and not just be used in emergency situations. Eighteen months later, when it was near completion, the group consulted with the Lockport Academy of Medicine and were told that “the Lockport City Hospital was neither staffed nor equipped to treat polio cases and that it could only hope to use, to a very limited extent, such a piece of equipment as these men had created.”
It was then decided that the iron lung would be given to Buffalo Children’s Hospital, on the condition that one of that hospital’s emergency lungs would be sent to the Lockport hospital. If the Harrison iron lung was ever needed to treat a long-term polio patient in Lockport, Children’s Hospital would transport it back and send a qualified technician and a staff physician to oversee its operation in the hospital here.
On May 19, 1951, at a banquet to honor the men who had worked on the project, the Harrison iron lung was officially presented to Meir B. Tanner, superintendent of Buffalo Children’s Hospital. In addition to Thrall, the men honored at the dinner were: William Buffin, Louis Sommers, Jack Reed, Kenneth W. Fulcher, James Fritton, Charles D. Wintersteen, Donald Illig, Milton Lute, Frank Mansfield, James Nemi, Harry Tomkinson, Arthur Foreman, Bernard McKeever, John J. Drew, John Arlington, Arthur Bragg, Frank Cascia, Frederick Campbell, Linus Durie, Chester Doty, Norman E. Grout, Joseph Guay, Carlton Gunby, John Genet, Ronald Hageman, Robert Hambruch, Howard Kaufman, Earl King, William Kummerow, Melvin McOmber, James Mosure, Donald Merritt, Lloyd Pollock, Herman Ritzenthaler, Clair Salisbury, Robert Schultz, Wendell Shepard, Louis Wheeler, Gordon Hayden, John Simpson, Everett Fitchlee, Raymond Schultz, George Howard, John Buhyoff, Harold J. Matheis, William Hamilton, Edward Bowen, Carlton Morningstar and Robert Mosher.
Before it was sent to Buffalo, the iron lung was put on display in the window of the New York State Electric & Gas office on Main Street so that the people of Lockport could see what a generous and necessary gift was made by the Harrison employees for the benefit of the Western New York community.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
