NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Wyndham Lawn Home for Children

Recently, Niagara Discoveries looked at the early history of the Home for the Friendless from its inception in 1865 to the time it moved to its new home in 1892. Two people who had been instrumental in the incorporation of the Home for the Friendless in 1871 were John Hodge and his second wife, Ella Daniels Hodge. John Hodge was a signer of the original charter, had been a member of the board of directors and served as both president and treasurer. Ella Hodge had been one of the original members of the Lockport Ladies’ Relief Society.
John Hodge was born in Jefferson County, New York, in 1837. He came to Lockport as a teenager in the early 1850s and worked a variety of odd jobs. Interested in a career in law, he entered the office of Edward I. Chase in 1857, studying under him for four years. Not finding the law to his liking, Hodge left the Chase office and began working as a clerk in the office of the Merchant’s Gargling Oil Company under Morris Tucker. He married Tucker’s daughter, Cornelia, who died in 1867, not long after giving birth to a daughter who did not survive. When Morris Tucker died in 1866, Hodge inherited not only his fortune but also his position in the company.
Hodge was something of a genius when it came to advertising and soon made Merchant’s Gargling Oil a household name all over the country. With his earnings he was able to build the towered, mansard roofed Hodge Opera House at Main and Market streets in 1871. When that burned down 10 years later, he built a slightly less elaborate version at the same location.
Hodge served on the board of directors of many companies and organizations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. He belonged to many civic and fraternal organizations and was one of the highest ranking Masons in New York state. When only in his fifties, he began to have heart problems and passed away in 1895 at the age of 58. He was buried with full Masonic honors in Glenwood Cemetery.
A few years after his first wife’s death, Hodge married Ella Daniels, who was born in Ohio in 1847. In 1861, Ella’s father, Willard Daniels purchased, from Washington Hunt, Wyndham Lawn, the estate at Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road overlooking the Erie Canal. The large stone house had been built in 1842 by Edward Hardy and bought by Hunt in 1853. The Daniels family occupied the house from 1861 until the Daniels' deaths, Willard's in 1877 and his wife’s in 1882. At this point, the property passed to John and Ella Hodge. Some sources say it was left to the Hodges, others say they purchased it for $19,000. The Hodges did not live in the house; they boarded at 172 Pine Street.
Ten years later, when the Home for the Friendless was seeking a larger facility with ample room to expand, the Hodges offered Wyndham Lawn as the new location. Once again the sources differ on whether the property was donated or sold by the Hodges; some say it was a gift, others claim it was purchased from them for $30,000.
Once the Home for the Friendless had a new home, the association again accepted infants into the facility and opened two nurseries. Within a few years, children from Orleans and Genesee counties were bought to the home to live until they could be placed with families. This caused the need for more housing on the campus and in 1898, a bequest from Roger Wolcott Keep enabled the raising of “Keep Cottage,” a residence for 32 boys that included sleeping quarters, a schoolroom, a recreation room and bathrooms.
Four years later, Mrs. Hodge, to honor the memory of her late husband, gave funds to build the “John Hodge Memorial Hospital” adjacent to the main building. This small but professionally equipped hospital served not only the residents of the home but also the general public until Lockport City Hospital opened in 1908.
In 1917, it was decided that the name Home for the Friendless would be changed to something that better reflected the mission of the facility and did not seem so disheartening. Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, much like Father Baker’s in Lackawanna, cared for children who were orphaned or whose parents, for one reason or another, could not care for them. The children were educated in the Lockport public schools and were also taught skills that would enable them to live independently once they reached adulthood and left the home. Some of the children were adopted but others spent most of their childhood at Wyndham Lawn.
The facility has changed with the times, moving from caring for orphans and displaced children to those with learning disabilities and adolescents in need of supervision and counseling due to a number of different issues. In 1999, Wyndham Lawn Home for Children and the Randolph Children’s Home in Randolph, New York, merged to form one organization known as New Directions Youth and Family Services to better assist both children and families in overcoming obstacles and creating a more stable home life.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
