NIAGARA DISCOVERIES:

Jacob Raskob was born about 1819 in Prussia and came to the United States in about 1845. He married a German woman, Margaret, who he had met on the voyage over to America, in 1847. The Raskobs were devout Roman Catholics and they were living in Buffalo in 1850 but by 1856 they are in Lockport, living at 114 Main Street, and Jacob is working as a machinist. In 1863, he is listed as a Saloon Keeper at “cor. Main & Charles.” By 1869, he is a “cigar maker” at 115 East Ave. There are no more directories until 1875, but from other sources it appears the Raskobs were still living on East Avenue near Charles Street. From 1875 to 1899, he is listed: “Jacob Raskob, cigar dealer, 43 East Ave.”
Jacob and Margaret had one son and three daughters. The family lived on the second floor of the wood frame building at 43 East Avenue with the cigar store in the first floor front and the cigar manufactory at the rear. Their son, John J. Raskob, born in 1851, went into the family’s cigar business while still in school.
In 1878, John married Anna Moran, whose family had come from Ireland, and they moved in with his father (Margaret was already dead). His sisters lived there as well, including an older, married sister, her husband and child. A year after their marriage, John and Anna had a son, John J. Raskob. This son had no interest in making cigars and as a 12 year old boy worked two paper routes, made easier with a bicycle given by his parents. They knew their son was born for greater things than cigar making and they encouraged him in his education and employment.
As a teenager, John found a job as a “candy butcher” on a New York Central commuter train. These boys sold candy and newspapers to businessmen and salesmen riding the trains. This gave John the chance to get to know influential people. Upon graduation from high school, John attended Clark’s Business School, but in June of 1898, his father died unexpectedly and he had to find employment to help support his family.
John took a job as a clerk in the law office of John Pound for $5 a week and then in the office of Holly Manufacturing for $7.50 a week, but thought he should be making more. When his request for a raise was denied, he began to look for other work. A friend told him that Pierre du Pont of Lorain, Ohio, was looking for a personal secretary, so John wrote a sincere but professional letter to apply for the job. He asked for a salary of $1,000 (about $20 a week) and got it. In March of 1900, the remaining Raskob family left the cigar business, 43 East Avenue and the city of Lockport and moved with John to Lorain, Ohio.
In 1902, John’s grandfather, Jacob, died in Lorain and was brought back to Lockport for burial. That same year, John moved with du Pont to the company’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. By this time, Raskob was earning $3,000 a year and had become an indispensable part of the du Pont Company.
In 1905 John met Helena Green and they were married a year later. The couple would have 13 children, 12 living to adulthood. Raskob built a grand Italianate villa just outside Wilmington that he called “Archmere” to raise his growing family. In 1907, Raskob bought the first of many automobiles, beginning a lifelong passion for cars.
In 1913, the du Pont Company, through Pierre du Pont and John Raskob, acquired 27.6% of stock in the General Motors Corporation. At the time, GM was struggling financially. Despite this, Raskob convinced 80 of his friends and associates to invest in GM stock. By 1915, GM stock was soaring. That same year, Raskob was named to the Board of Directors of GM. Du Pont increased their investment in GM and GM added to du Pont’s profitability by purchasing chemicals, fabrics and paint for their automobile manufacturing. This partnership saw the stocks of both companies increase substantially and in 1918 Raskob was appointed vice president of GM. One of his innovations was the development of installment financing through the General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC). He also invested heavily in the new mediums of radio and motion pictures. Raskob was a millionaire by his 40th birthday.
In 1923, Raskob’s oldest son, John Jr., turned 16 years old. For his birthday, his father asked Wellington Muir, a Harrison Radiator engineer, to design and build a special touring car for his son. This unique, one-of-a-kind automobile, manufactured entirely in Lockport, was nicknamed the “Junior R.” The younger Raskob enjoyed the car for two years before his father re-gifted it back to Muir. Muir drove the car around Lockport until 1971, when he donated it to Harrison Radiator, which in turn donated it to the Niagara County Historical Society in 1986. The fully restored and operational car is now on exhibit in the Transportation Room at the History Center of Niagara.
In the 1920s and 1930s Raskob became increasingly involved in politics, financially assisting Democratic presidential candidate Al Smith in his unsuccessful 1928 bid to become the first Catholic U.S. president. He also invested heavily in Smith’s Empire State Building, a prospect that did not pay off until the end of the Great Depression. Raskob retired from his positions at GM and DuPont in 1946. He died four years later of a heart attack at the age of 71 years and was buried in his adopted hometown, Wilmington, Delaware.
In the 20 years after the Raskobs left Lockport, 43 East Avenue continued to be a commercial building, most notably Louis Bendinger’s granite and marble business. In 1919, the property was purchased by the Lockport Cooperative Dairy Association. Over the next few years, the Dairy Association remodeled and/or reconstructed the structure at 43 East Avenue to accommodate the milk processing. Two homes behind the dairy on Charles Street were taken down about 1921 and a new processing plant was built. In 1936, Wyles Dairy purchased the property to expand their operations but they closed in 1943. It was then acquired by Castle’s Dairy, which remained in business there until 1970.
Castle’s Citizen’s Dairy was a very popular meeting place for the younger crowd in Lockport for more than 25 years. The whole complex was sold in 1972 to Jack Scirto who renovated the East Avenue-facing side into the Flora Hatch Shop and turned the Charles Street side into the Locust Fruit Market, which was in business until 1996. Flora Hatch (aka Jayne & Co.) continued until 2008. In 2015, Pulp 716 Coffee & Comics opened its doors (now 45 East Avenue) to a new generation of young Lockportians as a place to gather and enjoy refreshments.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
