NIAGARA DISCOVERIES:

One hundred seventy years ago, Lockport became one of the first dozen cities in the United States to embrace gas lighting. In fact, at that time, Lockport was not even a city yet (that would not happen until 1865), but it was identified as one of the “most progressive communities of the time.” In 1845, Lockport had been the second location in the nation to transmit a message via telegraph lines (Baltimore had both the first gasworks and the first telegraph).
The proposed gasworks had its start in February of 1851. A group of forward thinking businessmen, among them such familiar names as Thomas T. Flagler and William Keep, came together to create the Lockport Gas Light Company. A lot was purchased at the corner of Transit and LaGrange streets and a stone gas works building was erected on the premises. Over the next 10 months, pipes were laid along Main to West Market Street, then to Union Street and Church Street to the railroad (Green Street), and on Ontario and Niagara streets from Church to Prospects streets.
On Dec. 30, 1851 the gas lights were turned on for the first time. Lockport actually had gas lights two years before Buffalo opened up their gasworks in 1853.
At first the gas in Lockport was made from a rosin. Rosin oil (made from tree resin) could be converted to gas using retorts (glass containers used for heating substances in laboratories) to heat the rosin and produce gas. In 1855, the gasworks was enlarged and refitted to make gas from coal. Although rosin gas was purer, the process of purification for both gas and coal was complicated, but coal was cheaper to buy and more available. Coal gas left a residue, but over time the purification methods improved and coal gas became more efficient.
A 1966 Lockport Union-Sun & Journal article about the gasworks stated that “working in the old gas house was a tough life, with 12 hour shifts not uncommon, and all the coal shoveling, coke hauling, and ash removal done by hand. In the summer, the heat was nearly unbearable.”
For 25 years gas was the energy source that lighted and heated the homes and businesses of Lockport. Then in 1877 a new system for heating homes was pioneered by Lockport entrepreneur and inventor Birdsall Holly. The Holly Steam Combination Company (later American District Steam Company) delivered steam heat into homes through the use of radiators. Fast forward another eight years and electricity became available through the power generated by the canal race that ran alongside the Flight of Five locks. Lockport homes could now be lit with candle, oil, gas or electricity.
Gradually gas and oil lamps were replaced with electric ones and by 1894 a new company, the Lockport Gas & Electric Light Company, was created. Operating from its original location at South Transit and LaGrange, the company purchased additional electricity from a plant in Niagara Falls. Around 1900, a new gas and electric plant was built on State Road along the Erie Canal.
In 1907, the Lockport Gas & Electric Light Company merged with the Economy Light, Fuel & Power Company, the successor to American District Steam, and formed the Lockport Light, Heat & Power Company. As gas and electricity use increased, new sources of both had to be found. By 1927, gas was piped into Lockport from a much larger plant in Buffalo and the old gas works at South Transit and LaGrange was closed.
The buildings at that location were torn down in the 1940s and an electrical substation was built there in 1948. The substation is still there as is an original wall from the 1851 gasworks.
In 1937, the Lockport Light, Heat & Power Company became part of the New York State Electric & Gas Corporation, which had an office at 115 Main Street.
Ten years later a major change in electric power came about when customers changed over from a 25-cycle alternating current to a 60-cycle current. This allowed a faster transmission time as well as the elimination of the “flicker” in the light bulbs. Another major change occurred in 1956 when gas production changed from manufactured gas to natural gas, which came from the Gulf of Mexico.
The Light, Heat & Power Company moved out of downtown Lockport in 1973 and not long after the building was taken down for urban renewal. The gasworks on State Road were also demolished in the 1970s. NYSEG’s offices in Lockport are now located on Lincoln Avenue.
Next time you are in the drive-thru line at Tim Horton’s, glance across LaGrange Street at the stone wall that was once part of the Lockport Gas Light Company.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.