It may seem too early to think about fall while we’re in the peak of summer, but I cannot wait for autumn! Not only am I a fan of cooler temperatures, clear air and changing colors, but fall means one of my favorite foods will be available locally: Apples!
Did you know that apples aren’t native to North America? It’s true! They originated in present-day Kazakhstan. Apples were brought to what we now call North America in the 1600s by the settlers of the original Jamestown, Virginia, colony. And get this — they weren’t grown for eating. Instead, colonists grew apples to make cider. It wasn’t until much later that we developed a taste for the sweet, crisp bite of an apple.
Before this expansion of apple territory, the best our land could offer was crabapples. Which have their uses, of course — I have fond memories of helping my Nona make crabapple jam — but they simply can’t compete with the satisfaction of snacking on a Gala or a Fuji.
Today, I’m sharing another favorite recipe of mine featuring this delightful fruit. This dish delivers a satisfying blend of crunchy fruits and veggies with tender chicken and a cool, creamy dressing. It’s a perfect snack on an autumn day. It can also easily be made into a light meal.
This recipe comes from the USDA’s MyPlate Kitchen. The MyPlate program provides hundreds of tasty and affordable recipes on its website. It’s a great place to find some culinary inspiration if you find yourself tired of preparing the same few dishes. Check it out here: https://www.choosemyplate.gov/myplatekitchen.
What makes this recipe so great? Let’s look at the colors first. You may have heard the phrase “eat the rainbow.” This means that we should eat a brightly colored variety of foods every day. Each color provides different nutrients. As you can see from the accompanying photo, this salad fits that guidance perfectly.
Apples are a great source of fiber and phytochemicals, which are anti-inflammatory and antioxidative. They help you stay feeling good and feeling healthy. They also provide vitamins and minerals, with no sodium or unhealthy fats.
Chicken is a high-quality source of protein that can be bought fresh, frozen, or canned.
Raisins are dried grapes and they serve to add a little sweetness. In fact, they are sometimes called nature’s candy. They also provide fiber, as well as iron, and some calcium as well.
Celery adds a pop of green, a yummy crunch and a good dose of vitamin K. Veggies like celery are also a good source of water.
I have served this dish on bread or on a crisp lettuce leaf. The recipe calls for Cameo apples, but go ahead and use whatever apples you like best. I usually use Gala because they’re easy to find and not too expensive. They also have just the right firmness and sweetness to satisfy my taste buds.
You can find delicious apples locally. Try going apple picking with your family this fall. It’s a great way to spend time together. It’s easy to social distance during this activity. It is also a great way to get 30 minutes of physical activity in a fun and different way.
The recipe also calls for Greek yogurt, but you can use regular yogurt instead if you aren’t a fan of the Greek texture. I like Greek yogurt because it provides more protein and less fat than regular yogurt. Non-dairy yogurts can also be swapped here for those who choose to avoid dairy.
One serving of this recipe provides 290 calories, 8 grams of fat, 4 grams of fiber and 25 grams of protein. It makes a great snack or side because it is heartier than a traditional salad. So, go ahead and give it a try. Perhaps it will become a seasonal favorite for your family, too.
Apple Chicken Salad
2 red apples
2 celery stalks, diced
2 cups cooked, diced, skinless chicken breasts (two breasts)
1/4 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
1/2 cup raisins
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
16 lettuce leaves (Bibb, Romaine, green or red leaf)
DIRECTIONS: Cut apples in quarters; remove core and chop.
In a medium size bowl, mix all ingredients except lettuce.
To serve, arrange lettuce on serving plates and top with apple and chicken salad.
Refrigerate all leftovers within two hours.
If you’re interested in learning more about healthy cooking that saves you money, check out Facebook @cceniagaracounty or email jah625@cornell.edu. For more tips and tricks and to find virtual classes, visit www.SNAPEDNY.org . Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, funded by USDA, provides nutrition assistance to people with low income. To find out more, call 1-800-352-8401.
Sarah Martin is an Eat Smart New York nutritionist with Cornell Cooperative Extension in Niagara County.
