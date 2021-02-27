Next week begins the month of March, a very special month to me, as it is National Nutrition Month. Here is the best part of National Nutrition Month: You don’t need to celebrate it only in March. Nutrition is important every day.
This year’s theme is “Personalize Your Plate.” We at SNAP-Ed know that each reader and participant in our classes comes to us with experience and knowledge of the nutritious foods they grew up with and foods they love. We love learning from you, too. Personalizing your plate isn’t anything new or novel. It’s something we have all been doing our whole lives.
Our personal tastes and cultural preferences are rich in history and nutrients.
Does your family use tons of garlic in their recipes? Garlic is a great way to add flavor without adding extra salt. Garlic also has antioxidants, making it great for heart health.
Does your family use sweet potatoes or yams? Yum! They are loaded with vitamin A and fiber, to keep your eyes and digestive system healthy.
Do you love plantains? They are loaded with vitamin C, potassium and magnesium. All those vitamins and minerals help you stay healthy and support your immune system.
Are mangoes a staple in your family's diet? They are loaded with vitamin C and vitamin A.
Are catfish and swai popular protein choices in your family? They are packed with protein, low in fat, and high in healthy fatty acids that help your brain and heart.
Our cultural plates are packed with the nutrients that kept our ancestors healthy. No matter what foods your family eats, you are sure to find nutrients and health benefits.
One of our SNAP-Ed family favorites is Chicken Vegetable Creole. You can find this recipe at https://www.snapedny.org/soulful-recipes-2/. A one cup serving provides your body with 143 calories, 11 grams of carbohydrate, 3 grams of fiber, 11 grams of protein, 3 grams of fat and 460 milligrams of sodium.
All out of chicken? You can prepare this dish with fish, too, and serve it with rice. We like brown rice or wild rice, for the added benefit of whole grains.
Chicken Vegetable Creole
1 pound chicken breast, cut into chunks (or use canned chicken or fish)
1 large onion, chopped
1 14-oz. can diced tomatoes
1/3 cup tomato paste
1 stalk celery, chopped
1-1/2 tsp. garlic powder (or 2 cloves garlic, chopped)
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. red pepper flake
1/8 tsp. pepper
1-1/2 cups broccoli florets (frozen is an easy, affordable choice)
Directions
Spray a large skillet with non-stick spray. Heat over medium heat. Add chicken and onions. Cook about 10 minutes.
Stir in all remaining ingredients except broccoli. Cook for 5 minutes.
Stir in broccoli. Cook 5 minutes. Serve while hot. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
If you’d like to share your family’s cultural recipes, we’d love to receive them. If you’re interested in learning more about healthy cooking that saves you money, check us out on Facebook @cceniagaracounty or send an email to jah625@cornell.edu. For more tips, tricks and information about virtual classes, visit www.SNAPEDNY.org.
Justine Hays is a lead nutritionist for Eat Smart NY Western Region, which is funded by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
