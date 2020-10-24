NIAGARA EATS: Discover a new family favorite

As the weather turns cooler, we find ourselves seeking out warm, comforting dishes like soups, stews and chilis. Fall is my favorite season for many reasons, in part because of the cooking opportunities. In my house, autumn is dominated by easy one-pot meals. These present a perfect opportunity to add lots of veggies, use up odd leftovers, and enjoy some zesty spices.
This time of year, you might notice that the peppers, squash and cucumbers of summer are being replaced by apples, kale, carrots and winter squash. We can trade in those light summer salads for heartier dishes made with root veggies, just in time to take off the growing chill in the air. And the dense root veggies we see in the cooler months will last longer. Some don’t even require refrigeration. Winter squash and potatoes can be stored in a dark cupboard instead.
One of my favorite cold-weather dishes is chili. It’s warm, filling and delicious with just a hint of heat. It’s one of my go-to comfort foods. There are so many varieties of chili recipes, but today I want to share a simple recipe that comes together quickly. This Apple Corn Chili is from the USDA MyPlate Kitchen. You can view a video food demonstration of a SNAP-Ed nutritionist preparing this meal on the CCE Niagara Facebook page, @cceniagaracounty.
This recipe features chicken, garlic, onions, crisp apples, corn, black beans and flavorful chilis. The chicken gives the dish some protein and flavor. When making a soup, you can purchase chicken fresh, frozen or canned. Corn, apples and black beans add vitamins and minerals including fiber, vitamin C, iron and folate. Corn and apples are low in sodium, and lend a sweet crunch to the dish. The sour cream on top adds a nice, cool tartness to counter the heat of the chili. This can be skipped if you prefer, or swapped for Greek yogurt to cut back on fat and calories while adding more protein.
Soups, stews and casseroles are favorites of mine because it’s usually easy to swap out the ingredients. Does the recipe call for potatoes, but you’re more of a carrot fan? Are you fresh out of celery, but have some green onions in the fridge? Does the recipe call for chicken, but turkey is on sale this week at the grocery store? Go ahead and substitute with the ingredients you prefer, or happen to have on hand. This will save you time and money.
This recipe makes four servings. One serving provides 360 calories, 11g fat, 48g carbohydrates, 9g fiber and 20g of protein. I find this dish goes well with a slice of whole grain toast or fresh whole grain bread. Try serving this dish to your family soon. Perhaps you’ll discover a new family favorite.
Apple Corn Chili
Makes: 4 servings
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast (cut to 1/2-inch cubes)
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1-15.2 oz. can yellow corn (no-salt-added, drained)
2 red apples, such as Braeburn, Empire or Fuji, chopped, skin on
1/2-tablespoon ground cumin
1/8-teaspoon cayenne pepper (if desired)
1-15 oz. can black beans (no-salt-added, drained and rinsed)
4-1/2 ounces can diced green chilis, drained
2 teaspoons chicken bouillon (sodium-free)
2 cups water
For topping
1/4-cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/4 cup fresh, chopped cilantro (if desired)
Directions
In stockpot, heat 1 tbsp. olive oil; add chicken and brown (about 5 minutes). Remove chicken from pan.
Heat remaining olive oil in same pot; add onions and garlic and sauté until soft.
Add corn and sauté until golden brown. Add apple, cumin, and cayenne pepper (if desired); cook about 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool about 5 minutes.
Set aside about 1 cup of mixture. Purée remainder in food processor or blender, adding a portion of water, if needed, and return to pot.
Add browned chicken, black beans, chilis, bouillon, and water. Bring to boil and simmer about 15 minutes. Chicken should be cooked to 165 ºF.
To serve, ladle soup in bowls and top with non-puréed portion of apple corn mixture.
If you are looking for tasty, easy, affordable and nutritious recipes and meals hacks, join us in one of our free, virtual nutrition workshops. Reach out to the SNAP-Ed team at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County. Find us on Facebook @cceniagaracounty, at www.snapedny.org, or www.cceniagaracounty.org. You can also email jah625@cornell.edu.
Sarah Martin is an Eat Smart New York nutritionist with Cornell Cooperative Extension in Niagara County.
