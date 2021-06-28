Strawberries are here and they are sweet! Strawberries are a favorite fruit of many; young children to mature adults love the sweet, juicy flavor of early summer. Strawberries are available year-round at most large grocery stores but they can be expensive in the “off season” and they may not be as sweet or juicy. When strawberries are enjoyed in season, from local farms, they can be less expensive and at their peak nutrition.
Take advantage of these lower summer prices and buy extra strawberries if you can. You can wash, slice and freeze them to enjoy the taste of summer all year round. If buying frozen strawberries from a store, be sure to read the label and avoid those with added sugar or sweeteners. Strawberries are sweet enough on their own.
With warmer days and loads of sweet strawberries, you may be looking for a cooler treat to enjoy. At my house, we have been loving homemade popsicles. We use this recipe for Peachy Pops and change the fruit to whatever is in season to keep costs down.
Homemade popsicles are a great option for many reasons. Little ones can help pick out the fruit for the popsicle. Small children can help wash the fruit. If children are a bit older, with supervision, they can help slice the fruit. All ages can help in mixing the fruit and pouring the “batter” into popsicle molds.
No popsicle molds? No problem. Paper or plastic cups work great. You can use wooden popsicle-style sticks or even plastic spoons as the handle of the popsicle.
Homemade popsicles are a great way to add fruits and vegetables to your daily plate. MyPlate suggests making half your plate fruits and vegetables at most meals and snacks. Fruits and vegetables are loaded with vitamins and minerals that help our body stay feeling healthy and heal cuts and scrapes. Different fruits and vegetables have different nutrients, and they all do different things in our body. This is why it is important to consume a variety of fruits and vegetables.
Even when frozen, you will still be getting the benefits of nutrients and fiber from the fruit in your popsicle. Because these popsicles contain more than one food group, fruit and dairy, they're an ideal snack during summertime.
Strawberry Peachy Pops
Ingredients:
1 peach (or 1/2 to 1 cup canned diced peaches)
1/2 to 1 cup strawberries, washed and diced
2/3 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
1-1/2 cups orange juice
6 paper cups
Spoons
Directions:
1. Spoon the strawberries and peaches into each of the 6 paper cups.
2. Place the yogurt in a medium mixing bowl.
3. Slowly pour and stir the orange juice into the yogurt. Mix well.
4. Pour some of the juice and yogurt mix into each cup to cover the strawberries and peaches.
5. Place a spoon in the center of each cup.
6. Cut 6 squares of aluminum foil big enough to cover the tops of cups. Stab each spoon handle through each piece of foil. The foil will hold the spoon in the center of the cup.
7. Place cups in the freezer for at least 4 hours.
8. Just before serving, peel the paper cups away from the pops to eat.
Nutrition information: One popsicle provides 80 calories, 1g fat, 19mg sodium, 17g carbohydrate, 15g sugars and 2g protein. This recipe is available on foodhero.org.
One of our favorite ways to buy strawberries is at the CCE Niagara Veggie Van, and this mobile farmer market is rolling into a community near you. Check the schedule at cceniagaracounty.org.
Have more strawberries than you know what to do with? Learn to make strawberry jam! Check the CCE Niagara web page for classes and other fun workshops.
If you’re interested in learning more about healthy cooking that saves you money, check us out on Facebook @cceniagaracounty or email jah625@cornell.edu. Visit www.SNAPEDNY.org for more tips and tricks and to find virtual classes.
Justine Hays is a lead nutritionist for Eat Smart NY Western Region, which is funded by USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP.) For more information, visit www.cceniagaracounty.com.
