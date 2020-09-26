As cooler air has settled on our region we have been savoring the last few bites of summer crops like zucchini, peaches, plums and tomatoes. However, along with the change in weather comes crops like beets, cabbage, apples and kale. These are some of my favorites!
Cabbage and kale are members of the brassica family. They are known for pungent flavors and bold colors. Kale and cabbage fall into the dark green, leafy vegetable subgroup, which most Americans don't eat enough of. (The vegetable food group is made up of subgroups: Dark green and leafy, red and orange, starchy (think potatoes), beans and peas, and “other.”)
Why is that so important? Well, dark green and leafy vegetables are rich in phytochemicals and antioxidants, which can help our body prevent certain chronic diseases and may even help prevent certain cancers. These veggies contain lots of different nutrients but are especially rich in vitamin K, vitamin C and folate.
Beets' leafy tops are edible and fall into the dark green and leafy category, too. The beetroot itself, the purple-ish root that grows underground, is part of the “other” vegetable category. “Other” may not sound too special when it comes to vegetable subgroups, but beets have a lot of benefits for the body. Beets get their dark purple, pink or yellow coloring from phytochemicals, naturally occurring antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients. These nutrients can help our body ward off chronic diseases, stay healthy and help us feel our best.
From the purple beets to dark green leafy greens and orange carrots, it’s good to try to make your plate a rainbow of fruits and vegetable. Different colored fruits and vegetable have different nutrients that help the body in different ways.
That’s why I chose to share this delicious beet salad recipe with you. It has all the colors and flavors of fall, plus the nutrients to support good health as the weather turns chilly. This salad uses dark green leaf, purple beets, crunchy walnuts and protein-rich white beans. I like to add crumbled bleu cheese, too.
Beet White Bean Salad
Salad ingredients
1-16 oz. can sliced beets, rinsed and drained
1-15 oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1/2-cup chopped walnuts
4 cups baby spinach, arugula or kale
1/2-cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)
Dressing ingredients
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon sugar
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt/pepper to taste
Directions
In a small bowl or jar with a lid, combine all the dressing ingredients. Shake or mix well.
In a large bowl, layer salad greens and top with beets and beans. Toss with dressing. Sprinkle walnuts and bleu cheese. Serve. Refrigerate any leftovers within two hours. Serves four.
— Recipe from www.choosemyplate.gov
• • •
If you’re interested in learning more about healthy cooking that saves you money, check us out on Facebook @cceniagaracounty or email jah625@cornell.edu. More tips and tricks, and a listing of free virtual classes, are posted at www.SNAPEDNY.org .
Justine Hays is a lead nutritionist for Eat Smart NY Western Region, which is funded by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
