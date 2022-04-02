In April of 2012 the excitement I felt was palpable. Holed up in my office for what seemed like weeks, nothing could tear me away from my computer screen. An occasional coffee refill maybe, but other than that, I was in my happy place as the 1940 U.S. Census was released. New records are a genealogist’s dream, which is why we’ve been counting the days for this month’s release of the 1950 U.S. census records.
According to the "72-Year Rule," the National Archives must wait 72 years to release census records to the general public. Taken every 10 years since 1790, the census provides a snapshot of our country’s population. When the 1950 census was taken, America looked very different than in 1940. Many lives had been lost and disrupted through World War ll. War brides found themselves in a new country and baby boomers made their first appearance.
Census questions have changed over the years. From 1850 to 1950, six basic questions asked in each census remained the same: name, age, gender, race, occupation and place of birth. Relationship to head of household was asked from 1880 to 1950, and citizenship status was asked from 1890 to 1950. The questions asked on the 1940 and 1950 census were quite similar but there are a couple differences that are important to your research.
When looking at a census page, you will see “sample” line numbers bolded to the left. Every researcher hopes their ancestor lands on a sample line of a census as additional questions were asked of them. In 1940, each census page had lines for 40 persons (two sample lines); but in 1950, this was reduced to 30 lines in an effort to ask these coveted sample questions to more people (six sample lines). Woohoo!
In 1940, everyone was asked the highest grade of school they had attended. In 1950, only persons on sample lines were asked the highest grade they had attended and whether they had completed that grade.
According to the enumerator manual and in a sign of the racially divided times, members of each household were assumed to be of the same race. A person who had both white and nonwhite parents (still illegal in many states) were to be listed as the race of their nonwhite parent.
In 1940, persons on sample lines were asked if they were a military veteran, wife or widow of a military veteran, or a child of a military veteran. In 1950, only men on sample lines were asked if they had served in the military in World War II, World War I, or at any other time.
Americans living in Alaska and Hawaii in 1950 were not residents of a U.S. state until 1959. However, they were included in the census along with the territories of Puerto Rico, American Samoa and Guam, as well as some of the smaller island territories. Also, Americans living abroad were counted for the first time.
As you search the 1950 census for your ancestors, remember to pay attention to everything the census is telling you. Don’t just find your ancestor and quickly move on. Take the time to understand your ancestor in this time and place. The world was much smaller than it is now. Look at the people who made up their neighborhood. These are the people who shared their everyday lives. You may even notice a future husband or wife! Check out www.familysearch.org/en/wiki/United_States_Census_1950 for more information. Happy hunting!
Freelance writer Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society, the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Niagara County Genealogical Society, of which she is also board chair and president. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.