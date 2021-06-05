Who else is excited to see us inching back to a new normal? My windows are open to let the breeze in just as masks are beginning to come off. It feels good to take a deep breath without fear. I’m also loving the friendly smiles, something I will never again take for granted.
Most libraries, a favorite gathering spot for genealogists, have had limited hours since March 2020 while others remained fully closed. As the country moves through its reopening phases, libraries are now taking steps to do the same. Music to my ears as I can’t wait to see my genealogy friends in my favorite research library!
A local resource for genealogists is the Niagara County Genealogical Society Library, which is now open by appointment only with cleaning and safety protocols in place. Located at 215 Niagara St., Lockport, NCGS shares a building with the Niagara County Historical Society. The Genealogical Society is a volunteer group that was organized in 1979 to advance the study of genealogy in our area. The research library, which occupies the second floor of the building, is funded only by member dues and gratefully-accepted donations.
Volunteers maintain this local resource, which is free to the public. Helpful staff is also on hand to navigate the records. Library holdings include city directories, map and atlases, reference books and New York State and federal censuses. You will also find many unpublished genealogies not available elsewhere. These treasures are often donated by Niagara County residents or a family connected to our area that wants their years of research available to future generations.
You may be surprised to also find a wide selection of charts and maps of Niagara County. The maps include cemeteries and churches along with lot owners' names. Anyone who follows me knows that I love a good map, so imagine my joy in finding my current home on a county map, aptly named Crystal Falls Farm in recognition of the small waterfall and creek that surround the property. (This is still priceless to me and now framed on my office wall.)
Maps can be viewed at the library and copies are available for purchase. Full map sets include a Niagara County map and smaller maps of the 12 county villages or hamlets. These can also be purchased separately and online through the website store at niagaragenealogy.org.
A real gem of this library is the extensive surname collection. These files are filled with newspaper clippings, wedding announcements, obituaries and much more. This is often the first stop for new visitors looking for a local ancestor’s surname.
Niagara County Genealogical Society also offers free programs to help develop your genealogy research skills. With the onset of COVID-19, these monthly meetings have been held virtually through Zoom. Though Zoom sessions may still be offered, we’re excited to soon be face-to-face in our meeting room again. Check the website or Facebook for more information on dates and times or to become a member.
Whether your ancestors settled in Niagara County or passed through on their way to points west or south, they may have left an imprint locally. NCGS is a wonderful free local resource to check out. Happy hunting!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists, a guest lecturer and a freelance writer. She is also a board member as well as president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.