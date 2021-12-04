With the holidays right around the corner, I’m planning for a little free time from the daily grind. (Hello, bunny slippers!) Call me boring but this includes spending time with a very tall pile of unread books. With this is mind, I thought I’d share some of my favorite books. If you’re looking for a gift for that family historian in your life, you’re welcome.
Professional Genealogy: A Manual for Researchers, Writers, Editors, Lecturer and Librarians by Elizabeth Shown Mills. When I first decided to make genealogy a serious part of my life, I borrowed this book from a friend. (Thanks, Jim!) I read it cover to cover which was a clue as to how obsessed I’d become. I’ve since purchased my own copy and suggest it to anyone who wants to not only become a professional but just be a better genealogist.
Evidence Explained: Citing History Sources from Artifacts to Cyberspace by Elizabeth Shown Mills. "Cite your sources" is the golden rule genealogists must follow in order to do reliable research. This is a must-have book for learning to properly cite sources, especially the more challenging ones. I have a well-loved (dog eared) copy always sitting near me.
Organize Your Genealogy: Strategies and Solutions for Every Researcher. This one's a book I wish I’d read at the beginning of my journey. If your research, desk and files could use a little help, this book is for you. Helpful tried-and-true methods along with the latest tech tools will have you organized in no time.
The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy by Blaine T. Bettinger. If you’re considering DNA testing or have already taken a test and are asking, what now?, this book is for you. From what testing is available to understanding ethnicity estimates, this will become a go-to source for DNA.
300 Questions to Ask Your Parents Before It's Too Late by Shannon L. Alder. We often only focus on our distant ancestors but those closest to you know much more than you think. This book offers 300 prompts for questions to ask your parents (or elderly relatives) ranging from hobbies to career and education.
97 Orchard: An Edible History of Five Immigrant Families in One New York Tenement by Jane Ziegelman. This is a favorite of mine. Shopping, cooking and eating are all part of our ancestors' history. The families in this book are lovely and reminded me of what community is all about.
The Source: A Guidebook of American Genealogy by Szucs, Dennis and Hargreaves Luebking. If you’re doing U.S. research this book is invaluable. You will find key record groups for Colonial English and Spanish, Hispanic, Jewish, Native American, and more.
Language dictionaries. My name is Carol and I’m addicted to language dictionaries. Yes, it’s true, I love to rummage around garage and estate sales for these precious gems. Spanish, French, Arabic, German and so many more take space on my bookshelves. The older the better as words changed through the years, so it’s not surprising that old documents are best transcribed with a dictionary written in the same era. (Donations accepted!)
Hometown histories. Often the historical society of your ancestor’s hometown will create a book commemorating a centennial, for example. Not only is an overall history of the area included, but I’ve also found my great grandparents' addresses and occupations along with personal descriptions within the history being told. Really priceless information.
I wish each of you a happy, healthy holiday season. See you in 2022 and happy hunting!
Freelance writer Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society, the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Niagara County Genealogical Society, of which she is president. Send questions or comments to noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.