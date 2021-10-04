Now that we’ve moved into the month of October and are starting to see the trees turning gorgeous color around us, I’d like to remind you that it’s also Family History Month where we focus on another kind of tree, our family tree. (See what I did there?) Every year, I use this month to re-engage with my family research after all the summer fun. Here are some suggestions on how you can do the same. These aren’t revolutionary, they may even be things you’re doing already, but by focusing our mindset we can build a stronger connection to our ancestors and family.
DNA. Haven’t taken a test yet or you’ve been meaning to ask someone else to spit for you? Or maybe you’ve gotten results but haven’t taken the time to actually look at them. There’s no better time to get this done.
Join a genealogical society. We are always looking for new members at Niagara County Genealogical Society but also consider a society for the area you’re researching at the state or county level. You can find links to societies nationwide at USGenWeb.org or Cyndislist.com.
Go to lunch. Invite a relative to catch up over a burger. Aunt Gladys might just remember a family story that you’ve never heard before. Be prepared with a couple of questions, too!
Listen and learn. Tune in to genealogy podcasts while you clean, drive or even do jigsaw puzzles! Genealogy Gems, the Genealogy Guys and the Family Tree Magazine podcasts are a great places to start.
Document your life. Keeping a journal isn’t just therapeutic, it is a personal record of your life, thoughts and feelings. Imagine the thrill you might have in finding your great grandmother's journal, then start writing with future generations in mind.
Cook and eat. Nothing takes you back to your childhood like the smells and tastes of your family table. Share heirloom recipes or, better yet, invite your family to bring a favorite dish to a heritage dinner celebrating your family roots.
Learn about your ancestor’s hometown. I recently began reading about the formation of Canada as my ancestral line goes back to the original founders. Having this knowledge puts context around the records I have and allows me to "see" the struggles they faced.
Get reacquainted with Mom and Dad. We tend to trace our family line much further back than our grandparents but we also tend to overlook ourselves and our parents. Review what records you have for them. You may be surprised to find information missing simply because you’ve focused on "way back."
Be committed. No, not to the loony bin, although genealogy can make you crazy! Commit to your genealogy education by taking a class. With so many classes recently going virtual, there’s no excuse. Check out virtualgenealogy.org (VGA) which offers two monthly webinars by nationally-known speakers for $20 per year.
Grab your camera. Photograph family heirlooms then write a paragraph describing each one's history. Don’t be shy about asking your cousin for a photo of Aunt Edith’s crystal bowl and be sure to note why it was important to your family. Monetary value is rarely part of the story.
Get ready for Thanksgiving. I’m crossing my fingers that we can resume our holiday tradition with a table full of family this year. As the annoying family historian I will also have a list of questions ready. Who was the oldest relative you knew? What is your favorite family memory? Who is your favorite genealogist?
The best way to spend this month and any month, actually, is with your living family. Genealogists are always looking back but sometimes it’s good to focus on the present. Make time this Family History Month to celebrate those around you as well as those who came before you.
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and the Association of Professional Genealogists, and a board member and president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. She's also a columnist for Buffalo Spree’s Forever Young Magazine. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
