Summer is here which means it’s time to start planning that family reunion! Our ancestors have been holding family reunions for generations to reconnect with relatives, introduce new members to the family as well as remember the loved ones we have lost. For a genealogist, a reunion is also an excellent opportunity to have a captive audience!
First, you need to decide who is being invited. It’s a family reunion so you want to invite family, right? But how far out should you reach? Second cousins or third cousins? Do you want to base it around a surname and those married into the family only? If you’re married, do you invite both sides of the family? This is an important step to getting started.
Where and when? Once you know approximately how many people you expect, you need a location. A good-sized house with yard can accommodate quite a few but a park is a great location too. Be sure to reserve a shelter large enough to seat everyone. Summers are best as kids are on school break. No date will work for everyone so make a choice and provide as much advance notice as possible.
Reaching out is tough so enlist some volunteers to call and email family members or set up a Facebook family reunion page with all the information and direct them there for updated info. Every time you do connect with someone, be sure to ask if they can think of anyone else who should be invited. Also, don’t be embarrassed to ask how this person is related. Compile all the contact info in one place so you’re ready to update them quickly if plans change.
Food makes everything better in my life and a family reunion is no exception. Money is tight for everyone so simplify it by having a potluck. Those traveling may be limited so local cousins should handle the major hot dishes. Make a menu of family favorites then be very specific when giving instructions on what to bring and how much to bring. With so many people, you may have dietary restrictions so be sure there’s something for everyone. Any other costs can be divided equally.
Long distance relatives will need a place to stay so have a list of local hotels handy. Some hotels will save a block of rooms for a large number of guests so keep that in mind when getting reservations.
Activities and games appeal to all ages! Put on a talent show, a simple scavenger hunt for the kids or create a custom game with family trivia. Recruit a phone wielding teen to take candid photos. Also, be sure to have a plan for the night before and morning after for out-of-town guests. Meet at Grandpa’s favorite watering hole on Friday, then breakfast at a local joint on Sunday morning.
Some families enjoy getting T-shirts made but think outside the box! Ask each family member to share a beloved family recipe with a couple words explaining what makes it special to them. Once you’ve gathered them, create a family cookbook including photos of your ancestors along with the memories shared.
Ultimately, the conversation turns to how we are all related. My father was one of 10 children with a 17-year gap between the oldest and the youngest, which can make for a very wide family tree. I am the same age as many of my second cousins and have a 30-year age difference with my oldest first cousin. At our last family reunion, I hung poster boards with family tree charts and asked for help in connecting our lines. My cousins are amazing, by the way. I still have these in my office and when I look at them now with all the scribbles, erasures and shaky lines (margaritas made us do it!) they remind me of that day when we all got together to celebrate family and our brave grandparents who sailed from Italy looking for a better opportunity. I like to think they were celebrating with us.
