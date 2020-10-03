Oh, how I love fall. October, in particular, as my calendar fills with genealogy events and seminars. Like it's a new school year, I sharpen my pencils, buy a new composition notebook and get ready to learn. But this isn’t a normal year, is it? Hands down, a genealogical education is the most important step in becoming a credible genealogist, but with events canceled, what can we do on our own from home?
An important, often overlooked, resource for genealogy education is YouTube.
If you’re not familiar, YouTube is an online video-sharing website that allows users to subscribe to channels that are of interest to them. Once subscribed you will be notified when a new video is available. YouTube will also make recommendations based on your viewing history and subscriptions that can be helpful in pointing you to new channels.
Let’s start with a couple well-known names such as Ancestry, FamilySearch and Family Tree Magazine. Did you know they all have YouTube channels offering tutorials? FamilySearch offers an extensive library with more than 120 videos on a large variety of subjects including Irish research and heritage recipes. Even if you’re not an Ancestry subscriber you can still take advantage of its large library of videos. They include everything to help the beginner or the pro. At the FamilyTree Magazine channel, you will find tips on researching your Native American heritage, using newspapers in your research, and organizing your genealogy within their 100-plus video catalog.
Like any other niche, genealogy has rock stars that we look to for knowledge. Lisa Louise Cooke's "Genealogy Gems" channel offers lessons, tips and tricks to help elevate your research skills. I would recommend starting with “Google Search Tips for Genealogy,” which can really simplify your searches while saving you time. The "Dear Myrtle" channel is a wonderful resource for educational videos as well. Over the years she has covered so many interesting topics and the DNA series is really top notch. Ancestral Findings boasts more than 130 videos on a wide range of topics including “How to Begin Researching Your Mayflower Ancestors” and “A Guide to Using the US Census.”
You’ll see many of these videos are bite-sized, between five and 30 minutes, which is great for a one-sitting lesson. You can also find longer sessions that require a bit of a commitment. Don’t be put off, as you can always hit the pause button and come back to it later.
Early in my genealogy journey I was given some wonderful advice. A teacher suggested I choose at least five classes a year that I had no interest in as we tend to lean toward comfort. Since that day, I’ve made this my goal. Not surprisingly, my scope of knowledge widens every year because of it.
Like other professions, continuing education in genealogy should be ongoing. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned professional, there’s always more to learn. I am definitely missing my genealogy friends, my tribe. But I’ve got my pencils out and I’m ready to dive into the opportunities available while I stay safe at home. I hope you continue to learn this Family History month and if you find a great course online, share it with me via email!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists. She is a board member as well as president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
