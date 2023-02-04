As genealogists, we are always trying to improve our research skills. The more we learn, the more we realize there’s so much more to learn! Fortunately, there are many free online genealogy courses available now. Truth is, the deeper I get into my ancestors research, the more questions get added to my learning list. What was it like for my female ancestor at a particular time in history? What was the area’s landscape like when an ancestor arrived from “across the pond”? Just as important, what did a family of 16 eat in a day?
February is the perfect time to sit down with a calendar and map out your learning plan for the coming months. Whatever your goals or your budget, there are hundreds of educational opportunities to help you become a better genealogist.
There are several options online to choose from. These are my favorite free or inexpensive sites:
The Family Search Learning Center. This site offers an extensive list of free online genealogy classes. Just a few topics include US Church records, Basic Italian Research and Dutch Handwriting. It’s my first stop when looking for information on a particular subject. www.familysearch.org/en/wiki/Classes_in_the_Learning_Center
Ancestry Academy. If you’ve had your DNA tested with AncestryDNA be sure to watch their tutorials to make sure you’re getting the most out of your results. They also have webinars on a variety of topics including Civil War Stories, State by State Research and even Discovering the History of Your Home. www.ancestryacademy.com
Virtual Genealogical Association. For a $20 yearly membership fee, you can access monthly webinars by nationally known speakers (including live chats with the speaker on Facebook), join special interest groups and network with genealogists around the world. Upcoming programs include “Our Black Sheep and Their Prison Records” by Eleanor O. Brinsko and “Collaboration After Slavery” by W. Samuel Williams. virtualgenealogy.org
Another favorite place to find free genealogy programs is YouTube, which has so many excellent channels where you can find quick tips or in-depth videos on just about any genealogy related topic. Here are just a few to check out:
— Family History Fanatics. This channel offers new videos released every Monday and Wednesday with live shows every other Friday. Learn how to use FamilySearch, Ancestry, MyHeritage, Findmypast, and other websites to find your ancestors and build your family trees online. The many playlists include “What to Do After Taking a DNA Test”, “Did Your Ancestor Serve? Military Research Tips” and “Organize and Enhance Old Family Photos”, just to name a few.
— Genealogy TV. This channel is all about genealogy, family history education, and resources for researchers. Beginners to advanced genealogist can find the latest tips, techniques, and smart strategies for finding your ancestors faster. Learn DNA research, where the records are, and how to focus your research so you can expand your family tree with these free genealogy videos.
— Who Is Nicka Smith. Researcher Nicka Smith hosts BlackProGen Live, a Google Hangout series about genealogy strategies specifically for those researching people of color. Each week, Smith and her panel of professional genealogists discuss topics ranging from privacy in genetic genealogy to planning family reunions.
Viewing hours of webinars is great, but it’s even better when the webinars work together building needed expertise. Make the most of your available genealogy hours by planning an educational program designed to enrich your skills in a specific area. Happy hunting!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.