At least once a month, I receive an email from someone who has hit a genealogy brick wall and is looking for help. An ancestor has gone missing from the records and they aren’t sure what to do next. The fact is, at some point each of us will hit a brick wall. Also known as a roadblock, a genealogy brick wall is when you can’t go any further with your research on a specific ancestor. One minute you’re happily tracking their life story, then they’re gone. I’ve hit a genealogy brick wall or two during my own research, some of which I’ve successfully broken through, and others stay with me unsolved. So, how do you get around a brick wall?
Step back. Taking a break is a great way to see your research with fresh eyes particularly if you’ve been at it for a while. I suggest you grab a genealogy friend and ask them to review your research. They may see something you’ve overlooked.
Reach out for help. Contact others who are researching the same family line and compare information. Always be cautious and make sure you verify their information before adding it to your tree.
Research sideways. Look at your tree and branch out sideways by identifying all siblings, marriages, children and even neighbors. Your ancestor may be hiding in their records.
Transcribe each document you’ve discovered. Transcribing is writing a copy of the original document word for word. It may seem monotonous, but this forces us to consider every word, which can lead to an error in the original transcription or a missed clue. I translated / transcribed a French baptism record and found major errors in the translation which, when corrected, pushed my research forward.
Map their locations. It doesn’t need to be fancy, just make a list of all the known locations attached to them. Then make a list of towns and counties within a reasonable distance and start your search there. Also, look at how town, county, state, and even country boundaries have changed over time. Are the records being kept in another locality?
Consider name variations. My mother’s name was Noella but I have found her as Doela, Nola and Nuala. Imagine you are the clerk writing down unfamiliar or complicated names. Add a heavy accent and it’s the perfect storm. How might you have spelled their name? Keep a list of every possible spelling and restart your search.
Examine history. Remember that your family history is part of a wider world history. What was happening in the world at the time? Was a missing relative fighting in a war? Become familiar with their surroundings to find out what was happening economically in the area. Did they have to relocate because of work?
Try a wild card search. Very specific searches can be valuable but also can exclude the person that you want to find. A spelling error in the transcription or original record can be the reason your ancestor isn’t showing up. Instead of searching for an exact name, use as few details as possible to see who you find. Or try a home address without a name. Yes, you’ll probably have more results to go through, but family history is a marathon, not a sprint. and if your ancestor is one of those results, it’s worth the effort!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.