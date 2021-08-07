Most wouldn’t know that St. Stephen’s Day, the day to pay tribute to King Stephen to whom the establishment of the state of Hungary became possible, is celebrated this month. Had I not married a first-generation Hungarian, I would be in the dark as well. But as a genealogist, I’ve researched his heritage as often as my own. Hungarian research is what I receive the most emails and questions about. I think my last name is a giveaway but that’s just a guess.
To be honest, records from this country can cause me to lose days of research (and sleep) with nothing to show for it. Before you fall down a rabbit hole, I suggest you select a specific ancestor for whom you have at least the name they used in Hungary. Many, while trying to assimilate, traded their difficult Hungarian names for American names. This occurred most often with given names and to a lesser extent with surnames. For example, my father-in-law, Imre, can be found in U.S. records as James.
Knowing that the surname is used before the given name in Hungarian records is a critical piece of information when researching. Also, surnames were often derived from trades, characteristics, place names or origins. The surname Lakatos translates to locksmith while Nemeth translates to the word German in Hungarian. Knowing this can give you bread crumbs to follow up on. A great source for Hungarian name research can be found at Hungarian Names 101. (http://heraldry.sca.org/names/magyarnames1012.html.)
The place of origin is a key piece of information. As in other European countries, Hungarian records are kept on the town or parish level. Town of origin may be found in immigration and naturalization records as well as death and marriage certificates. Once you have a location, check out the Hungarian Gazetteers at FamilySearch.org (free!), which helps determine where to find the records you need. (https://www.familysearch.org/wiki/en/Hungary_Gazetteers)
Your ancestor’s religion is essential to research prior to 1895 when Hungary began keeping vital records under civil authority. The Catholic faith has long been the prominent religion in Hungary so The Catholic Gene website gives tips for reading records as well as the role of the church in Hungary. Interestingly, prior to 1781 in Hungary, the Roman Catholic Church kept records on everyone regardless of their religious affiliation, so they may also be a benefit from when searching for non-Catholic ancestors. (https://catholicgene.wordpress.com)
The final piece of information is the date of a vital event such as birth, marriage or death, which will ensure you have found the correct "Carl" out of a list of 15 identical names. If the record contains other family member names, you’ve hit the genealogy jackpot.
Naming tips to note: To refer to a married woman as her husband’s wife, the suffix "–ne" is attached to her husband’s given name. For example: Nagy Lajosne in a Hungarian record might be Mrs. Lajos Nagy in a U.S. record. Important days of the year also played into a name — and confusion for researchers. Although a child born on St. Stephen’s Day may have been named Csaba, he may be known as Istvan, a Hungarian form of Stephen or Stevie, in the U.S. his entire life.
An excellent all around source for Hungarian researchers is Radix with so much information including forums for just about every surname, even my hard-to-find "Stipkovits" (http://www.bogardi.com/gen/). The Foundation for East European Family History Studies (FEEFHS) also has a number of helpful links (https://feefhs.org/resource/hungary). Good luck and happy hunting!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and the Association of Professional Genealogists as well as a board member and president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Carol has been researching her family tree since 2002 and shares her passion with a monthly column in the Union-Sun & Journal, the Niagara Gazette and Buffalo Spree’s Forever Young magazine.
