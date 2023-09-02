Why would this holiday be of interest to a genealogist? Labor Day is possibly one of the most celebrated non-religious holidays in more than 80 countries. The holiday began in the U.S. in the 1880s as trade unions paid tribute to the contributions that workers have made to the strength and prosperity of our country.
The labor union movement in the U.S. dates to the early 1880s. Long hours in poor conditions with low wages were the norm. Unions were created to help care for their mistreated members. The movement began modestly, with approximately 10,000 workers, and grew to more than 1 million people including African Americans and women by 1886.
While working conditions improved, there was contention. Where there is contention, there is documentation, and where there is documentation, you will find a genealogist. Union members would pay dues and then be listed in membership records, newsletters and union newspapers. This documentation holds names and stories, enough for us to gain insight into our ancestors’ lives.
Occupations can often be found on census records, city directories, vital records (marriage certificates), military records, draft cards, pension records, newspapers and obituaries. Passenger lists may tell you if your ancestor arrived with a trade which can aid in your search. If the census shows ‘laborer,’ take the extra step to consider the town or city’s history. Large factories, mills or mining companies sometimes employed many of the small-town inhabitants.
Once you have found their occupation, consider if union membership may have been beneficial to an individual in that profession or job. The AFL-CIO website lists information for all the unions affiliated with it and is a great place to start.
What do you do if after scanning the many records available you still haven’t found their occupation? I would suggest you begin by analyzing each photo of your ancestor. Look at the small details you may have previously overlooked. Are they wearing a union pin on their coat, a common practice? Group photos may show a building that holds a clue. Also, look through the mementos you have collected. You may find an actual membership card or a union pen or ball cap. Does someone in your family have great-grandpa’s watch from retirement? These items can all be clues to their occupation.
Let’s not forget that some families supported unions, others did not. Because we look at dates and names for hours on end, we tend to forget that these were real people with opinions and family pressures. Decisions were made based on maintaining a household. We will never know what they were thinking but putting yourself in their shoes for just a moment may help move your research through a brick wall.
There have been hundreds of unions and the research can be overwhelming. But remember the feeling of adding another piece of information to your growing family tree is what keeps a genealogist going. Don’t give up! Your ancestors are waiting to be found.
