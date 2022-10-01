I’ve met so many people who caught the genealogy bug because they thought they descended from a Mayflower passenger or Revolutionary War patriot and hoped to apply to a lineage society. For many, belonging to a lineage society is an honor alone. But membership does have privileges. For example, it may connect you with other researchers with similar ancestors and could allow access to the organization libraries. To qualify for most societies, you’ll need to trace your direct line back to an ancestor who meets specific criteria for membership. This means spending time documenting your lineage all the way back to the specific ancestor that may qualify. Most societies require proof of all places, dates, and relationships.
What organizations might your ancestor qualify for? There are several different categories but most common are war societies. To qualify for a war society membership, you must descend from someone who served in a specific war, either as a soldier or in some other capacity. As an example, Daughters of the American Revolution (www.dar.org) also counts clergy who gave patriotic sermons, or those who participated in the Boston Tea Party for inclusion. DAR’s counterpart, SAR or Sons of the American Revolution (www.sar.org), accepts evidence of an ancestor physician, nurse or surgeon who rendered aid to the wounded or was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. More examples can be found listed on their websites.
One of the best-known lineage societies in America was created by descendants of the Pilgrims who sailed in 1620 on the Mayflower. More than 10 million people in the United States alone descend from this resilient group of men and women. Submit a lineage match form on their website, listing your research and how you believe to be connected to a Pilgrim ancestor. They will then compare it to the vast family lines already documented. Their findings will be sent to you along with instructions on applying for membership if they find your claim valid. (themayflowersociety.org)
Early Settler societies provide membership to those who can trace an ancestor to a place before a specific date. A few societies, such as the National Society of New England Women, cover an entire region, but most are state specific. Membership in NSNEW is open to women who can prove descent from a man or woman born in New England, specifically Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts prior to the adoption of the U.S. Constitution in 1789, or in Nassau or Suffolk County, Long Island, prior to 1700. (newenglandwomen.org)
My claim to an Early Settler society is as a descendant of Filles du Roi (Daughters of the King) in New France (Canada). These women were recruited to emigrate to New France between 1663 and 1673 as part of a program sponsored by Louis XIV to boost population both by encouraging men to settle there, and by promoting marriage and the birth of children.
What are the perks to being part of a society, other than ancestral pride? Depending on the society, you may have an opportunity to get involved in community outreach and educational programs. Meetings and annual events keep you connected to like-minded researchers. For genealogists, the most valuable benefit of applying for lineage society memberships is the family history and documentation you uncover along the way. Even if you can’t prove your pedigree extends to the Mayflower, you’re bound to learn about other ancestors who are just as noble and fascinating. Happy hunting!
Freelance writer Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and the Association of Professional Genealogists, and president and board chairman of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
