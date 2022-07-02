NIAGARA GENEALOGY: Looking for famous faces in your family tree

Have you been told Marilyn Monroe, Pocahontas or Henry VIII is your long-lost relative? Most families have stories about famous connections. There’s something special about claiming a famous cousin, even if you need a chart to prove it.
To find a connection through a shared surname is rare, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have famous kin. After some research you may find you really do descend from a famous actor or even a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Here are some suggestions that may help find your family’s star-studded relatives.
A shared surname is the most common reason people think they’re related to celebrities. While possible, it usually isn’t that simple. I recall meeting someone who claimed to be related to Bob Dylan as they shared a surname. Over the course of the next 20 minutes, he walked me through a detailed accounting of the family lineage to prove his point. I just didn’t have the heart to tell him "Dylan" is a stage name. (His actual last name is Zimmerman) Many famous people use stage names, so do your research first.
In genealogy a good rule of thumb is to work from what you know, toward the unknown. When researching a historical figure or celebrity, begin with available resources. Biographies often include some outstanding genealogical information, some times going back three generations or more. Pay close attention to footnotes and citations when birth, marriage and death dates are mentioned as this could help further your research. If no citations are given, beware of the biographer’s sources. Often celebrity biographies are based on public interviews given by the celebrity rather than facts.
Many family histories can now be found online. But, compiled by family genealogists and historians of all experience levels, you must evaluate the information given and compare it to original records before trusting the source. On occasion, an overzealous family researcher with little experience will publish with incomplete or no citations. Using their work as a guidepost, always check the facts yourself.
Did your ancestors grow up in the same town as a celebrity? Hometowns are very proud of their connections and may give a key to the city or name a day after a hometown hero. If you’re convinced you are family, reach out to the local genealogical and historical societies, which often have extensive research done on local celebrities. Ask for a copy and extend all the branches to find a family name.
Family lore can take on a life of its own without question. If you are among those that were told you descended from George Washington, learn your history. While George apparently “slept” everywhere, according to all the signs I’ve seen in historical homes, the only children he raised were his wife’s from a previous marriage. I recently completed research for a family who have always been told a great grandfather witnessed the Wright Brothers' first flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Sadly, I had to tell them that the ancestor in question was still happily living in Germany and wouldn’t arrive in the U.S. for another 9 years. Did an ancestor attend a famous event? Compare their life’s timeline with the date of the event.
Although I have not personally found any "famous" ancestors, researching "sideways" on family branches of aunts, uncles and cousins has brought to light some great stories to add to my tree including my eighth great Aunt Anne who was taken captive in 1660 at 9 years old by the Iroquois in New France (Canada). Upon her rescue at 18 years old, she was taken to a convent in Quebec and continued her studies in the hope of regaining her former “French way of life”. She died at the age of 86 after outliving four husbands. Technically not famous, but what a story to add to my tree!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and the Association of Professional Genealogists and president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.