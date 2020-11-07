November is Native American Heritage Month, which was established to honor Native Americans as the first people of our nation and to celebrate their cultural heritage and their importance in our country. According to the 2015 U.S. Census, Native Americans in the United States total about 6 million or 2% of the population.
Maybe you have a desire to verify family traditions that have been passed down through the generations, or you may already know your history but are interested in establishing membership in a tribal community. Whichever is the case, I would first suggest asking questions of living relatives. I sound like a broken record with this but it’s always the place to start. Do they have letters, newspaper clippings or anything that you can take a peek at? Make notes about any vital information such as ancestral names, dates of birth, marriages or divorces and dates of death and where they were born, lived and died. The location is critical information in this research. Do remember to always be sensitive with questions and respect boundaries.
If your research is for membership purposes, an individual must provide genealogical documentation that supports a claim of ancestry from a specific tribe or tribal community. This documentation must prove you are a descendent of an individual whose name can be found on the tribal membership roll of the federally recognized tribe from which you are claiming descent. Membership eligibility requires you to: 1) establish that you have a direct line ancestor such as a biological parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, etc., who is from a federally recognized tribe in the U.S.; 2) identify the tribe your ancestor was a member of; and 3) document your relationship to that ancestor using vital records.
Once you’ve located the area where your ancestor lived, you’ll want to do some research on local tribes. Visit the FamilySearch Indigenous Peoples of the United States Genealogy, Wiki page (it’s free!) at https://www.familysearch.org/wiki/en/Indigenous_Peoples_of_the_United_States_Genealogy#Locality. Here you will find tribes broken down by locality and reservation. They also have some very helpful maps. Also, don’t forget Native American ancestors are also represented in all the usual vital records such as the federal and state census.
Other helpful free resources include:
— National Indian Law Library (https://narf.org/nill/resources/roots.html#beginning)
— FamilySearch (https://www.familysearch.org/wiki/en/Native_American_Online_Genealogy_Records)
— Internet Archive (https://archive.org/details/indian_census)
— Department of the Interior (https://www.doi.gov/tribes/research)
— National Archives (https://www.archives.gov/research/native-americans)
— Surname Search (http://www.freesurnamesearch.com/search/native.html)
As you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner this month, with everything going on around us, there is no greater time to be thankful for all we have. But, it’s also important to remember all that has happened in our country’s past. As genealogists, we must separate fact from historical fiction. Stay safe and happy hunting!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists. She is a board member as well as president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
