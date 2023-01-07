I find such comfort in lists, calendars and always having a plan. Lucky for me, my husband is the opposite and keeps life interesting. Most people don’t make resolutions because they know they’re not going to keep them. (Why disappoint yourself, right?) Did you know January 17th is Ditch Your Resolution Day? An entire day to celebrate the ditchers! I think I’m rebel enough to prove the naysayers wrong.
I have decided once and for all that organizing my genealogy research is a top priority in 2023. If you are a “seasoned” researcher like me, you have binders and file folders full of records and research. You may also have digital folders full of images like I do with helpful names like IMG0000923.jpg. For me, digital files are duplicated in various folders as I’ve imported from here, copied from there, and switched computers three times in recent years. Getting a grasp on so much unorganized information is my goal for this year.
But what if you’re a beginning genealogist? It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, there is so much to learn, and it is difficult to know where to start. Here are some realistic goals to help you focus and get off to a great start.
— Decide what you want to find in your research. Maybe you want information on your grandparents. Maybe you want to confirm a story that was passed down to you. When beginning your research, deciding what you want to find will help you stay focused. Write it down where you can see it. When your research starts to take a left at 2 a.m., it’ll be a great reminder to get back on track.
— Organize what you already have. It’s so tempting to just jump online and start your research. I suggest you reach out to the family first. Once I let my cousins know that I was doing family research, I received several envelopes and boxes of information left by older relatives. I was thrilled to find out that an uncle was a budding genealogist and, as a generation above, had firsthand information already charted for me.
Your genealogy research will likely include both online and offline materials, so keeping all your data organized will help you in the future. Everyone is different and organizes their findings differently, so find a method that works best, and remember that you will likely need to adjust your organizational plan as your research progresses.
— Get familiar with available records and where to find them. Vital records, which includes birth, marriage and death records, are usually recorded at the town, state or county level. In some places, they go back a few centuries, while other localities didn’t start keeping these records consistently until the 20th century. Keeping a cheat sheet handy on where to find church, cemetery and immigration records, for example, saves precious research time.
I recently started a project to pinpoint which ancestors in my family tree are connected to a particular well-known historical figure. As I followed the branches, I noticed several “mini trees” with unrelated people and broken links which I should have removed as soon as I saw there was no connection. After spending the afternoon double checking for a connection, I removed 152 people. I’d like this list to be completely cleaned up by the end of the year. Don’t be Carol. Once your tree starts to fill out, prune those leaves.
Small, consistent steps are key. Just stick with it and you will have a wonderful feeling of accomplishment as December rolls around. I wish each of you a healthy, happy, new year with an abundance of genealogical success. Happy hunting!
