Although women make up 50% of our family trees, their lives, experiences, and even names can be long forgotten. Often, when reviewing a family pedigree chart, I find one or more females without maiden names listed. Alice blank, Concetta blank, Terese blank and so on. Because women’s roles in history have been less recorded than that of their male counterparts, a paper trail can be tricky to find. Women can seemingly disappear just by marrying an unknown spouse.
Prior to the 20th century, most records were created for, by, and about men, also making it a challenge to research the women in your family tree. For example, property and business records were often listed under the man’s name. Men controlled the government, and it was the man’s surname that was carried on to the next generation.
It’s possible to find your female ancestors, you just need to think outside the box. First consider the relationship she had with others. Was she a mother, granddaughter, perhaps a member of a church or organization? She was also somebody’s daughter and neighbor.
I suggest you try researching in newspaper articles based on these relationships and activities. Keep in mind her name will change depending on your research year. Was she single? Try searching by her given name and surname. Was this ancestor married? Try searching for Mrs., inserting the husband’s first name or initials along with his surname. A widow may revert to her maiden name, so Mrs. Alfred Brown or Mrs. A. Brown becomes Priscilla Mcgillicuddy.
Next, create a timeline with dates and places of major life events in her life such as birth, engagement, wedding, children’s birth, etc. Using this timeline, look for corresponding newspaper articles. I located the announcement of a great aunt’s engagement to a man that was not my great uncle. Although initially shocked, finding she was engaged three times prior to meeting the man she would be married to for more than 50 years allowed me to peek behind the curtain into who she really was: a strong female at a time when women were meant to be docile. By the way, her name was misspelled each time and honestly it was a fluke that I caught that first one. Keep an open mind with your search criteria as misspellings and name variations can keep you from finding a gem like this.
You may also find sections or pages titled “Women’s News” or “Women’s Activities” in many historical newspapers. I’ve found fantastic articles about women’s groups and church functions, as well as personal notes listing women who had upcoming vacations and visits planned. Recently an article caught my eye about a women’s group hosting a cotillion for spinsters in the area. Surprisingly, many women’s names were listed as planning to attend. Unsurprisingly, my great aunt was not listed.
Any good researcher knows that if something was important to an ancestor, it’s important to your research. If they were a church member, it’s important to research that church. If they fought for a cause, investigate why that cause may have been important. Taking the time to understand the circumstances and times when and where she lived will help you to get to know her.
For our female ancestors who are less prominently represented in so many other types of records, bringing her back to life through research is just what you need to provide a tale that adds personality to her profile.
