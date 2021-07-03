Summer is here and travel is opening up across the country. No matter how convenient it may be to research your ancestors from home, we all still dream of visiting our family’s homeland. Genealogy travel is unique. From research-based trips we plan ourselves to pre-planned itineraries with heritage tours, there are several ways to learn more about your family roots. These tips can help shape the heritage trip of your dreams.
Decide what type of genealogy trip you’d like to take. What are you looking to learn during your travels? Whether it’s exploring a cemetery, visiting relatives, or doing library research there are several options when planning a genealogy trip. You may also choose to just experience the culture of your ancestors. Walking in their footsteps, seeing the sights and enjoying the food is just as important!
Get organized. Since most genealogy trips involve international travel, it’s important to be prepared. Research each location on your list, use Google Maps to plan routes so you’ll know the distance by car between locations. Check their hours and make a loose itinerary for each day. This will help keep you on track when shiny things try to distract you.
Do some research. Before you go, contact the priest or town clerk in the area. Let them know when you are expected and the surnames you are interested in connecting with. You may think your surname is unique but when you arrive in a village and everyone has the same name, you’ll want to have some specific information.
Pack accordingly. Comfortable shoes and clothing are a must but you’ll also want to consider bringing a laptop, maps, a mobile scanner and a camera. Make sure to print out your family tree information, the important details, just in case the device you’re depending on doesn’t work while traveling. Don’t forget to leave room in your bag for treasures you’ll want to bring home.
Be realistic. Most of us have watched a genealogy TV show like “Finding Your Roots” and thought how fantastic it would be to knock on the door of a long-lost cousin. Be hopeful that relatives would embrace you as family but be prepared for the possibility that there aren’t any relatives in the area or if you do find family, they may not be open to meeting you. If this happens, leave your contact information just in case they change their mind.
Go with the flow. In an attempt to see everything, you may build an itinerary that doesn’t leave room for spontaneity and fun. Let’s be honest, you aren’t likely to do everything on your very long wish list, so prioritize what’s important to you and build in some wiggle room for the unexpected. Maybe a relative invites you for a meal or you find a small shop that beckons. Keep an open mind to surprise opportunities everywhere you go, as these could be the best moments of your trip!
Take notes. Keeping a daily journal will help you capture feelings while they’re fresh in your mind. Also, note street names you walked down, impressions of the area and conversations that may deserve a second look. Whether you choose to share them on a blog or just add them to your family tree, your thoughts will be something wonderful to look back on when your dream trip comes to an end.
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and the Association of Professional Genealogists, as well as guest lecturer and freelance writer. She is also a board member and president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
