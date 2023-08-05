Happy anniversary to me! This month marks my fifth year of writing this genealogy column that brings me so much joy. Each month I receive so many emails from readers with questions, stories, as well as kind or even critical words to share. All comments are welcome, so please continue sharing your two cents with me.
I thought it would be fun to share the most often asked questions I’ve received over the past five years, along with my brilliant answers, my gift to you. Let’s count down from 10.
10. How do I start my research?
You’d think this was No. 1, right? Most readers have already begun researching their family. For those new to genealogy, I always suggest starting with the family you already know. Send an email to aunts, uncles, cousins and close family friends asking for any information or documents they may already have regarding your family. Visit your oldest relatives and ask questions. Let them tell you stories as this often triggers memories that can help your research.
9. Can I do all my research online?
Absolutely not. I’ve seen it estimated that only about 10% of genealogical records are available online. Make a list of archives you’d like to visit, then make a plan. Be sure you have a list of what and who you are looking for to save precious research time.
8. I found my family tree on Ancestry.com. Can’t I just copy it and call it a day?
Umm, no, and anyway, where’s the fun in that?! Partly because I’m a snobby perfectionist, I realized early on that copying others' research would likely lead to errors in my tree. Never assume that someone else’s research is accurate. Don’t completely disregard those trees but use their information as clues to help you on your way.
7. How do I differentiate people with the same name?
This comes up a lot in my own Italian and Greek research. With naming traditions, Nicholas, George and Anthony show up multiple times within close family. I suggest you create a chart of differences. What are their birthdates? Where were they born? Include any family members and, if possible, list where they lived from a census or their occupation. Slowly this will help distinguish your relative.
6. Are FamilySearch and Ancestry.com the same?
They are similar in that both sites offer a place to build your family tree. Ancestry.com offers more than 40 billion records while FamilySearch reports almost 17 billion records. While FamilySearch is free to users, Ancestry.com can be pricy. More importantly, you should pick the site that has records for the place and time period you’re researching. Also, don’t overlook FindMyPast.com and MyHeritage.com.
5. What is the difference in DNA tests?
Autosomal testing can show who your relatives are on both sides of your family but doesn’t necessarily identify which side of the family they came from. mtDNA testing will trace your mom’s lineage, DNA passed down from mother to child. Y-DNA testing focuses on dad’s lineage only, DNA passed from father to son in the paternal line. It’s important to remember that only males can use a Y-DNA test.
4. Can you suggest free online sources for researching?
There are so many free sites available but here are a few that I have bookmarked:
— chroniclingamerica.loc.gov (Library of Congress)
— www.archives.gov (National Archives)
— nps.gov/civilwar/soldiers-and-sailors-database.htm
— Freedmen’s Bureau Records on Familysearch.org
3. Where can I find a professional genealogist to hire and/or can I hire you to research for me?
Although I am tempted and intrigued whenever I receive a request to help with a brick wall (genealogists love a good puzzle!), I am not taking new clients at this time. I suggest you search the Association of Professional Genealogists site (www.apgen.org) and find someone with experience in the location, ethnicity, or brick wall you need help with. Remember, genealogists don’t have a secret database they unlock when hired. You are paying for their time, efforts and expertise. Be smart and prepare all your research ahead of time, know exactly what information you want, set a budget and, most importantly, manage your expectations.
2. My family surname was changed at Ellis Island; how do I find it?
This is the biggest myth ever told in genealogy. Passenger lists were compiled at ports of departure as passengers bought their tickets. Besides, Ellis Island was staffed with interpreters fluent in dozens of languages if needed. While surnames were often changed, our ancestors did so themselves. Not only surnames but also given names as was the case of my Hungarian father-in-law who went from Imre to James. Having an “Americanized” name made it easier to find work and blend in with those around them.
1. What exactly does “removed” mean? If I share a second great grandparent with someone, what kind of cousins are we? Can I marry my fourth cousin?
All those cousins can be confusing so it’s not surprising that cousin questions are the most asked of me in email and when I meet people in the real world. “Removed” means two relatives being compared are one or more generations further apart than a primary cousin relationship. If you and a cousin are one generation apart, you are once removed. If there is a two-generation difference, then you are cousins twice removed. If there is a three-generation difference, then you are cousins three times removed.
Genealogists use online charts to simplify this, so just search online and print it for handy reference.
Next, if you share a second great grandparent, you are third cousins, while fourth cousins share a third great grandparent. With that said, fourth cousins only share about 0.20% DNA and it is not illegal to marry in any state.
Thank you so much for all your lovely emails. You’ve made me laugh and even brought tears when you share the stories of your ancestor’s struggles and triumphs. Our ancestors were all warriors and deserve remembering. I look forward to another five years (or more) of sharing my passion for genealogy.
Happy hunting!
