NIAGARA GENEALOGY: Resolve to remember your ancestors

January. Each year we make small promises to ourselves called resolutions, to basically do better. In my case, loud people and things tend to take me away from my love of genealogy so I am recommitting to my ancestors and will allow their whispers to be just as loud. I certainly don’t need to be encouraged to work on genealogy, often it’s the opposite and need a reminder to do things like eat, sleep and oh yes, work. Yet, goals give me clarity. If I wake up in the morning without a plan for the day, much less will be accomplished, if anything. I know resolutions can be easily forgotten come March, but I find the key is making them realistic and bite sized. These are suggestions from my own list as we head into a new year.
"52 ancestors in 52 weeks" are a series of weekly prompts to remind you to think about an ancestor and share something about them whether in a journal, your family tree or on social media. Join me by signing up for free at www.amyjohnsoncrow.com/52-ancestors-in-52-weeks.
I download a ton of new files and information on flash drives that end up in a beautiful little pink bowl on my desk. When I take the time to look at what I have, I’m surprised at the volume of information that is hiding in that bowl. Make this the year you reintroduce yourself to your own research and files.
Computerize your data or update if you haven’t in a while. There are so many good, inexpensive programs available now that you don't have to worry that this is a purchase of a lifetime. Buy one and start using it or set a reminder to update monthly. (I suggest you don’t snooze it for 7 months, like me!)
If you have been adding information over a long period of time, the way you enter information has likely improved over the years. Perhaps you now have a notation style you prefer: Lockport, Niagara, NY; Lockport, Niagara Co, NY; or Lockport, Niagara County, NY. I will be going thru my database to correct inconsistencies by running alphabetical lists and looking for misspelled places and typos like "NYork." I will also be looking for unlinked names and possible duplicates.
Contact my cousins! That’s right, I’m coming for you. You never know who holds the missing pieces of your family history puzzle. Social media makes it easier than ever to reach out so do it before it’s too late! Contact me at noellasdaughter@gmail.com for a list of interview questions. I find my mind wandering mid conversation so to keep my mind on track; I keep these questions handy.
Do some social history research. Read about the places our ancestors came from. What circumstances may have influenced their decision to leave? What traditions did they bring with them? Who did they leave behind and why? I am a supporter of local libraries for this, but you can also find free books online. Check out cyndislist.com for more information.
Join a genealogical society. I can be a broken record but if you make one resolution, make it this. Niagara County Genealogical Society offers programs throughout the year along with a library filled with local maps and documents. There are also many genealogical organizations and groups that offer networking opportunities online.
Why not make a resolution this year that encourages more of what we love—genealogy. Rest assured, when December rolls around you will have a wonderful feeling of accomplishment. If resolutions stress you out, just pick one and try to stick with it. Small consistent steps are key. I wish each of you a healthy, happy, new year with an abundance of genealogical success. Happy Hunting!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists as well as a freelance writer. She is also president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society as well as board chairman. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
