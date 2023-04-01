Each April, Scottish-American Heritage Month highlights Scottish-Americans who have made an impact on our culture. Did you know some of the most famous Americans including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and John Wayne himself have Scottish heritage?
As one of the oldest immigrant groups in the Americas, the Scottish have played an important role in American development since the first known Scottish immigrant arrived on the Mayflower in 1620. Today, about 8% of Americans claim Scottish heritage. As early immigrants to the American colonies, the Scottish have made a deep mark on our country. What better reason to raise a glass of scotch? Slàinte!
Researching Scottish ancestry differs from researching ancestry in other parts of Britain in several ways. For centuries, Scotland has had a different record keeping system than England and Wales, meaning there is a different set of records for researching Scottish ancestry.
The following online Scottish ancestry resources will help you trace your family history.
National Records of Scotland (www.nrscotland.gov.uk). Established in 2011, this site is a wonderful starting point for your research. Within this research guide you will discover sites like “Scotland’s People” mentioned below, but you will also find “Scotland’s Census” and “Scotland’s Places”. The Research Guide A-Z is incredible. One of the highlights is the Scottish Register of Tartans.
Scotland’s People (www.scotlandspeople.gov.uk). Run by the National Records of Scotland, this site boasts large collections of civil registration records, parish registers, wills, valuation records, and more. Scotland’s census records from 1841 to 1921 are publicly available to search. Note that in Scotland, women, when widowed, may revert to their maiden name, rather than keep a married surname.
Family Search (www.familysearch.org). You will find free indexes of church and civil birth records from 1564 to 1950 and marriage records from 1561 to 1910. This is a free site, but you must create an account.
Scottish Indexes (www.scottishindexes.com). Included are detailed free indexes of many Scottish ancestry records from the National Records of Scotland that would otherwise be difficult to access, including paternity cases and asylum records. You can search the indexes and purchase scans of the original records, if needed.
Scotland’s Land and Property Registers (www.ros.gov.uk). This is your resource for land registers. Here you will find 21 public registers including the Land Register of Scotland, Scottish Landlord Register and the General Register of Sasines, which is the “oldest national public land register in the world.” There are registers for judgments, letting agents, deeds, protests, sheriff’s commissions, and crown grants.
Scottish Association of Family History Societies (www.safhs.org.uk). Represented by volunteer Scottish ancestry organizations, the “Burial Grounds” database notes where all known Scottish burial grounds exist and if their inscriptions have been recorded. Also, the Pre-1841 Population Listings database notes the locations of useful early census substitutes.
The National Library of Scotland (https://maps.nls.uk). Maps are such an important resource for genealogists. With thousands of old maps for Scotland from 1560 to 1964, it’s a great resource for seeing the places where your Scottish ancestors lived in detail.
The National Library of Scotland Newspapers (www.nls.uk). This site holds a massive collection of newspapers. Some can be viewed online while others are only available in person. Paid subscriptions are needed to access some, while others have free access. The Gazette, a combination of the Edinburgh Gazette, Belfast Gazette and London Gazette, is an amazing resource.
