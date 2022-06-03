NIAGARA GENEALOGY: Spring-clean your genealogy e-cabinet

"A place for everything and everything in its place." It's a well known saying that pre-dates our modern computers but describes perfectly how we should look to structure our electronic files. In my world, it's easier said than done, but one can always hope.
Technology today allows us to store incredible volumes of information very quickly. Recently I opened one family research folder to find more than 5,000 files and I am by no means on top of my game with research lately. Imagine if they were in physical form, maps, photos and so much paper! Technology has made it so easy just to drag and drop but the problem with computers, or at least their operating systems, is they provide all the tools we need to organize but don’t force us to use them.
Well, friends, it’s time for a spring cleaning. Here are some tools to help.
Manage your photos. Think of your digital organizing the same way you might think of physical organization. For example, when you pack items from a house into boxes, you label each box with very distinct terms. This helps you find and sort your items in the future. Your digital photos should be no different. File naming should be consistent. Naming an apple picking photo of Aunt Betty Smith "Smith Family" will ensure a folder full of numbered images with the same name. But if you name the photo "Smith Betty apples" you can easily search and find it later. The simpler the better, and with genealogy, I suggest you begin each with the surname. If they are location photos, again, begin with surname such as "Smith Betty Ireland" adding a year or city name if appropriate.
Avoid duplication. Our goal is to keep one version of everything we have. If you are keeping notes in a Word document and don’t want to combine them, add a version number or date to the name. I use "Notes" before the surname then add information, for example, "Notes Smith Betty 11 2021". By searching for "Notes Smith Betty" I will find all notes sorted by date. Deleting duplicate photos and documents can also help lighten the load. We really don’t need 15 views of the church where your parents were married. Keep your favorites and move on.
Naming your files. Set your own naming rules so that files of a similar type follow the same rules. As an example, I keep my birth, marriage and death certificates in a folder named BMD. I follow a specific naming ritual in this format: "Smith Betty 1920 D" or "Smith Arthur 1840 B". I can then sort by surname and scan alphabetically by given name with the B-M-D distinguishing the information.
Keep your desktop clean. It’s so easy to just dump your research and walk away but this just creates more work later. Take the time to name and file all your new discoveries at the end of your research session. Good habits are formed by repetition and you’ll be surprised how little time it takes.
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits of Cambria is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists, and president and board chairman of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com
