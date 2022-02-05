My cousin recently shared some papers she found in her dad’s things after his passing. Her dad was the last of my father’s siblings to pass away and a very hard loss for all of us. A genealogist in his own right, he kept handwritten family trees, receipts for burial plots, service records and numerous other items. But the most precious were the stories he shared of growing up in the 1920s.
Saturday Morning Breakfast: Mother and sister use to make our bread dough on Friday night and then it was covered and placed in the cold cellar overnight to rise. She didn’t have yeast. One of my older brothers would go to the corner pub and leave a one-gallon milk can for the beer suds. Hours later he would bring the suds home and then mother had her yeast. Saturday morning pieces of dough about lemon size would be stretched out by hand and fried in oil. There was some white oleo margarine and fresh jam on the table. It made a good breakfast.
No more than a few sentences, his words gave us a glimpse into a life we might never know. His simple stories made me think about sharing my own family story. Different from the facts of genealogy, stories add some color to our family tree. I now put aside a couple minutes a week and jot down a couple sentences about my own life. One week it may be a memory of a favorite meal when I was young (pepper sandwiches on Italian bread!) but other days I’ve written in length about a day that stands out above others, playing tag with friends in an open field then laying in the grass after dark to listen to music from Melody Fair. (Remember when?)
Use these helpful hints to start your own family story.
— Decide whether you want to write your own life story or your family’s story. I’ve decided to write about my own life with my grandchildren in mind. Defining your scope will help you stay focused.
— Compile a simple timeline with a list of events and dates that seem interesting. Remember, going to the state fair will be just as interesting as graduating high school to your descendants. This will be used as a rough framework for your story which can be adjusted as you go along. It also helps to place a year on an event.
— Start anywhere in your timeline. Rather than trying to start at the beginning, choose an event that you’re excited to share. Want to talk about planning for your wedding? Start there. Have a wonderful memory of a family trip? Start there. This will give you the confidence to tackle the more challenging areas as you go on.
— If you can’t remember names and dates, that’s OK. Each event doesn’t have to include the same number of details. My Uncle’s paragraph shows how a weekly meal, shared 90 years later, can be genealogy gold for future generations.
— Once you’ve gathered your stories, add context. While I listened to music on my front lawn in 1970, there were bigger events happening in the world. The Beatles disbanded, a gallon of gas rose to $0.36 and the Vietnam War protests continued. Don’t lose sight of your own story but a little context gives a clearer view of the world at the time.
Remember, perfection is not what we’re looking for. Once you’ve gathered your stories together, you’ll have the opportunity to tweak them. Starting is the hardest part so take advantage of these chilly months indoors and take that first step. Your descendants will be happy you did. Happy hunting!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists, and board chairman and president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
