I spoke to my dear friend, Jeanette Sheliga, recently about how unprepared we were for the emotions and anxiety we’ve experienced adjusting to this new normal. It’s hard. Jeanette is always a positive light, so when she shared a story about one of her ancestors it reminded me that they faced hardships and fear, and generations later, here we still are. Proof that no matter what, the human spirit not only survives, it thrives.
Here is Jeanette's story.
• • •
"My 2nd Great-Grandmother was Ella Webb who married Charles Whittaker. They had four daughters: Inez - 1897 (My Great Grandmother), Ruth – 1899, Ida – 1903 and Dorothy - 1912.
Ruth wrote the following letter when she was 16 years old, shortly before the time of the Spanish flu but you can tell how the health of the family was very much the forefront of concern:
Buffalo, N.Y. Feb. 1, 1916.
'Dear Aunt Ellen and all — Inez and I received your cards some time ago and am glad you like the pictures. I think Inez’s is good it is natural and does not flatter her. I suppose you are having lots of sickness as it is here. Our family did not escape it either. Dorothy has had the measles and I had the Grippe which came very near turning into neumonia. I was sick over 3 weeks and the old Grippe left me looking something like a stove poker but I am picking up now. Mamma is on the bum now, she is tired out. The doctor told her if she didn't rest up that she would be sick. Aunt Alice’s (W) mother is very ill and will not last long.
We just heard that Beatrice Cady had Neumonia. It is too bad, Maud certainly has her hands full. Dorothy wrote a letter to Leon. I guess he will understand it. Tell him for me that he’s a nice one to run away when we came home. He should have staid and got a nice girl like Uncle John. He is real happy now and she is one dandy girl. We have had horrid weather. Nothing but rain and as soon as the walks would dry off again it would rain again. Its no wonder people are sick. I have been taking up elocution lessons since fall as I’m not going to school. I spoke at our Christmas entertainment at church and at another Christmas entertainment at a lodge on the west side. I like it very much. Mamma would not let me go to high school this year because she said my health was more to me than an education and I have felt fine this fall and have gained quite a bit. Marguerite’s high school education has made a bum of her. She hasn’t been very well all fall. When she gets the slightest cold it runs her down. She is under the doctors care now and has a tonic to take.
Before Christmas she work in a dry-goods store for 2 or 3 weeks but that was the only job she could get. It didn’t pay her. Inez is pretty busy. She has about 13 pupils and takes 2 lessons a week herself beside practising 3 hours a day. She has choir practise every Sat. eve. also. Tell Leon he would enjoy her practising as he used to. Dorothy talks lots about Nuny. She isn’t so cross as she was last summer. Ida is our only school girl now. She is in the eighth grade and is working quite hard. How is Uncle Gil and the girls? Give them my love and tell Leon he owes me a number of foolish letters. Love to all, Ruth'
The family had made it through the height of the 1918 epidemic deaths intact. Ruth, however, passed away shortly thereafter at the age of 19. I believe the cause of death was General Peritonitis which is caused by a bacteria infection. The contributory factor was Appendicitis which matches cemetery's records. Ruth was described as sweet and darling. It’s sad that chronic health problems kept her from attending school and living a full life. She was dating or engaged to a young man named Wendell that, according to family lore, did not marry (or didn’t for a very long time) after Ruth’s death. I do not know what their daily lives were like during the Spanish Flu, but I have so much more empathy now for some of the emotions they might have been feeling."
• • •
I hope you enjoyed this snapshot of the past and thank you, Jeanette, for sharing Ruth’s story. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists. She is a board member as well as president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.